Lester Piggott: Former champion jockey and nine-time Derby winner dies aged 86

Record-breaking former champion jockey Lester Piggott has died aged 86.

Piggott, an 11-time champion and winner of 30 Classics, including a remarkable nine Derby victories, was widely regarded as one of the greatest riders of all time.

Piggot's son-in-law, Derby-winning trainer William Haggas, said: "Sadly we can confirm that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland this morning. I really don't wish to add much more than that at this stage, although Maureen will be making a statement later."

Image: The Queen leads in her Oaks winner, Carrozza, with Piggott in the saddle

Piggott won his first race at the age of 12 at Haydock in 1948, and went on to ride more than 4,000 winners before his first retirement in 1985.

In 1975, Piggott was awarded an OBE but the honour was withdrawn after he received a three-year prison sentence in 1987 for income tax evasion.

Image: Piggott retired from riding in 1995, aged 59

After a five-year absence, he returned to the saddle in 1990, winning the 2000 Guineas in 1992, before retiring for a final time in 1995, aged 59.

In 2021, Piggott was selected in the first draft of inductees into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame and the annual jockey awards, The Lesters are named in his honour.

Lester Piggott - Timeline of a remarkable career

1948 - Piggott, aged 12, has his first ride in public on The Chase at Salisbury on April 7. The horse provides him with his first success at Haydock on August 18.

1950 - He rides 52 winners as he finishes the season as champion apprentice.

1954 - Piggott, now 18, partners Never Say Die (33/1) to the first of his nine Derby victories.

1960 - Successes in the Derby and St Leger help to win a first jockeys' championship with 170 successes.

1965 - Rides eight winners at Royal Ascot, a score bettered only by Sir Gordon Richards with nine.

1966 - Piggott wins fourth championship with his highest ever total 191, 94 clear of his nearest rival.

1970 - Wins 2000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger on Nijinsky, the first horse to win the Triple Crown for 35 years. The pair also finish second in the Champion Stakes and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

1976: Rides record seventh Derby winner on Empery.

1982 - Wins the last of his 11 jockeys' championships.

1983 - Teenoso carries him to his ninth win in the Derby.

1984 - Piggott breaks record set by Frank Buckle 157 years previously when winning 28th classic on Commanche Run in the St Leger.

1985: Retirement is announced at end of season. Rides 29th classic winner, Shadeed in the 2000 Guineas, but records only 34 victories, the last of which is on Full Choke at Nottingham, bringing career total to 4,349.

1986 - Piggott sets up as trainer in Newmarket, saddling 30 winners including one at Royal Ascot.

1987 - Wins first Classic as trainer with Lady Bentley in the Italian Oaks.

1990 - Return to race riding announced and Piggott finishes close second on first ride back. Rides first winner of comeback on Nicholas, trained by wife Susan, at Chepstow.

1992 - Wins 30th British classic on Rodrigo De Triano in 2000 Guineas.

1994 - Rides last winner, Palacegate Jack, at Haydock on October 6.