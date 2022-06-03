Today on Sky Sports Racing: John and Thady Gosden hoping Magical Morning can land Doncaster feature

John and Thady Gosden will be hoping for across the card success on Friday as Magical Morning heads north to Doncaster for a highly competitive handicap battle.

6.41 Doncaster - Magical Morning and Dhababi meet in handicap clash

Magical Morning, trained in the colours of Lady Bamford, has taken top order in the mile division, winning twice as a novice including on Town Moor two years ago, and added a valuable Sandown prize last season.

Having ended 2021 with a solid third in the Balmoral Handicap on Champions Day at Ascot, the five-year-old disappointed on reappearance in the Victoria Cup over seven furlongs last month but should relish the return to a mile in the Weston Park Cancer Support On 01145533330 Handicap (6.41).

Rab Havlin takes the ride for the Gosden team, who earlier in the day saddle the top two in the market for the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom.

Charlie Appleby's lightly-raced four-year-old Dhababi made a pleasing return to the track when fifth in the Suffolk Handicap at Newmarket having missed the whole of last season.

The son of Frankel was third in the Group Three Autumn Stakes as a two-year-old and a return to that level of form should see him right in the mix, with James Doyle booked.

Dual Doncaster winner Isla Kai, for trainer Nigel Tinkler, has progressed up the ranks and produced a career-best when fourth in April's Spring Cup at Newbury before disappointing at York last month.

Image: Magical Morning, ridden by Frankie Dettori, wins The Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Novice Stakes at Yarmouth

5.33 Doncaster - 22 well-bred three-year-olds line up for cracking novice

The Weldricks Pharmacy Supporting WPCC Novice Stakes (5.33) at Doncaster promises to be one of the most thrilling races anywhere on Friday, with a huge field of 22 clashing over the mile straight.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute, who runs leading Derby hopeful Desert Crown on Saturday, will be hoping Lebsayer can go one better than Chepstow last month when second to Kiteflyer.

Charlie Appleby is represented by First Ruler, a well-bred son of Dubawi who has the potential to improve significantly for his debut third at Newmarket.

Meanwhile, the Gosden team hand a first career start to Super Chief, a full brother to Group Three winner Megallan and running in the same colours of owner Anthony Oppenheimer.

7.30 Bath - Last-time winners Zulu Girl and Danville feature

Eve Johnson Houghton's Danville relished the return to a mile when scoring a decent class three prize at Windsor last month and sticks to the same trip down in grade at the top of weights for the Royal Ascot On Sky Sports Racing Handicap (7.30) at Bath.

The first time cheekpieces were an obvious help to the four-year-old last time out under Hollie Doyle and the useful George Downing now comes in for the ride, with Doyle aiming for Classic success over at Epsom.

Another on the up seems to be Zulu Girl for Daniel and Claire Kubler, who recorded her third victory at Brighton last month, for which she has been nudged up 2lb.

Ed de Giles' legendary nine-year-old Zlatan was a length behind Zulu Girl last time but returns to a track where he has twice run well, including winning way back in September 2016.

Image: Zulu Girl sprints clear of rivals at Chepstow

Friday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Doncaster and Bath live only on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Friday, June 3