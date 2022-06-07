Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tony Carroll pair head to Brighton in search of quickfire doubles on Tuesday

Brighton's picturesque seaside track plays host to a busy seven-race card on Tuesday, featuring a pair of double-seekers from the Tony Carroll team.

4.05 Brighton - Queen Sarabi back to scene of success

After 11 unsuccessful starts, Queen Sarabi finally broke her maiden tag over course and distance three weeks ago under a fine ride from champion apprentice Marco Ghiani.

The four-year-old filly has been raised 3lbs in the handicap for that victory, giving her a solid chance of following up in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Apprentice Handicap (4.05) with Rhys Clutterbuck booked for the first time.

Trainer Sheena West steps Sly Madam back in trip for her third start in three weeks. The former Mick Channon-trained four-year-old got off the mark over a mile at Brighton on May 17 before disappointing over the same course and distance seven days ago.

The 10-year-old veteran Chetan was third behind Sly Madam last time out, extending his winless run to 19 but the Carroll-trained runner continues to drop down to a potentially workable mark.

2.00 Brighton - Youth vs experience as Doc Sportello looks for quickfire double

Another member of the Carroll heading back to Brighton in search of a quickfire double is veteran sprinter Doc Sportello, who heads the field for the Download The At The Races App Handicap (2.00).

Once rated as high as 104, the 10-year-old returned to winning ways when upped to six furlongs seven days ago and looks the pick of the yard's three in the race, despite a 4lb rise.

While he has made an impressive 61 career starts, main market rival Jackmeister Rudi is notable unexposed as a three-year-old with just six racecourse appearances to date.

The best of those efforts coming here last month when chasing home Archie Watson's impressive winner Blaast.

Neil Callan retains the ride on David Evans' gelding and an unchanged mark puts them well in the mix.

Image: Trainer Tony Carroll sends 10 runners to Brighton on Tuesday

3.30 Brighton - Turner out to build on impressive course form

Trainer Bill Turner has been fine form at Brighton, winning with two of his three runners at the start so far this year.

He sends two more to Sussex on Tuesday, including three-year-old maiden By Pass in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (3.30).

This filly has improved with each of her seven starts so far and produced a career-best when second to smart winner Billy McGarry over a mile at Nottingham last month.

Brian O'Rourke's Delahoussaye heads the field having caught the eye with a good third-placed effort behind Captain Kane at Bath last time.

