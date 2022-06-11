Derby second Hoo Ya Mal supplemented into King Edward VII

Hoo Ya Mal has been supplemented at a cost of £15,000 for the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot on Friday.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt ran a huge race to defy odds of 150-1 in the Cazoo Derby, finding only Desert Crown too good in the premier Classic at Epsom.

Kevin Ryan has also added Dark Moon Rising to the field for the race colloquially known as the 'Ascot Derby'.

Derby fifth Changingoftheguard is one of four for Aidan O'Brien, together with Aikhal, Anchorage and Temple Of Artemis.

William Haggas has left in the highly-regarded Lysander, while Roger Varian can call on Eldar Eldarov and Subastar.

Latest Racing Stories Tuesday Tips

Nahanni was eighth in the Derby for Charlie Appleby, who could also be represented by Ottoman Fleet. Grand Alliance (11th) is another who took his chance at Epsom and is set to reappear for Charlie Fellowes.