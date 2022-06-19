Today on Sky Sports Racing: Hollie Doyle and Nashwa bid to go two places better in French Oaks after Epsom third

No case of Royal Ascot blues on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday as our ambassador Hollie Doyle takes the big ride on Nashwa in the French Oaks (3:00) at Chantilly.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained three-year-old filly was an excellent third in the Epsom Oaks and drops back to the ten-furlong trip here which could be the ideal distance for this strong traveller.

It's a race full of classy fillies, including Andre Fabre's Zellie, ridden by Tom Marquand, whilst the same trainer also sends the highly-touted Agave, Place Du Carrousel and Babala.

Image: Nashwa stretches away from Stay Alert to win the Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes

Aidan O'Brien won the race in 2021 with Joan Of Arc and this time Toy is his sole runner with Ryan Moore in the saddle, having finished down the field in the French 1000 Guineas.

The other British-trained runner is David Menuisier's Ottilien, who was fourth behind Sea Silk Road at Goodwood last time out.

Chantilly's card is punctuated with Group Three action, but arguably the most interesting race comes at 12:30, with the Prix Paul de Moussac featuring Jean-Claude Rouget's Erevann who takes on three rivals.

Owners Group duo clash at Worcester

Some of the best British action comes from Worcester, with Owners Group duo Miranda and Glynn both looking to have good chances in the Neu-Servo Cancer Research Handicap Hurdle (3:35).

Percy's Word finished second last time out for the Dan Skelton team and looks a potential danger, alongside former Willie Mullins' trained Dandy Mag and classy flat horse Solo Saxophone.

In some of the other feature events, a pair of last-time winners clash in the 2:00 as Al Roc and La Domaniale go head-to-head, with Ornua and Templehills also in opposition.

And at 3:05, Jonjo O'Neill's Persia heads the heights and takes on an interesting opponent in Nicky Henderson's Chasamax.

Three last-time out winners in Hexham heat

At Hexham, three last-time out winners clash in a good field of six for the Falcons Events At Kingston Park Handicap Chase (4:25).

Storm Lorenzo, Follow Your Arrow and Dolly Dancer all won last time out, whilst Laura Morgan's Seemingly So won two starts ago before falling at Perth last month.

Watch every race from Chantilly, Worcester and Hexham live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Sunday, June 19.