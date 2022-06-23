Seaton Delaval Handicap: 'Group performer' Shining Blue remains unbeaten for Godolphin with Newcastle victory

Saeed bin Suroor's exciting four-year-old Shining Blue (8/13f) remained unbeaten with a smooth success in the Seaton Delaval Handicap at Newcastle on Thursday.

And the style of that victory impressed jockey Danny Tudhope, who stated the son of Exceed And Excel looks a certain Group performer in time.

The gelding travelled strongly for the Godolphin handler off a slow pace, stalking early leaders Bowland Park and Baldomero while remaining firmly on the bridle.

Image: Shining Blue on his way to victory at Newcastle

After easing to the front, Tudhope asked his mount to go and win the race and he did just that with hands and heels riding, winning by a comfortable length and a half at the line from Roger Varian's La Tihaty who stayed on well towards the finish.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman after the race, Tudhope - who enjoyed four Royal Ascot winners last week - said: "It's only his third start so you know, he's still learning.

"He's inexperienced but he's beaten a nice bunch here today. I've not had to give him a smack and they've went very slow but he travelled into it very easily.

Image: Dramatised wins easily in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot

"He was only really getting into top gear in the final furlong. He might get further in time but wouldn't be in any rush to step him up in trip.

"He looks like he will step up into Pattern company and I'm pretty sure he will one day. He's going the right way, he's got a lovely attitude and he's in good hands."

Stott and Ryan at the double

Kevin Stott kicked off the meeting with an excellent winning ride on Thundering (3/1f) in the Jenningsbet Handicap, delivering the three-year-old to perfection to win by over a length at the line.

His mount was last early on but taken wide before unleashing a run in the final two furlongs, picking up Pons Aelius in the closing stages to give Kevin Ryan another victory at Gosforth Park.

And the same jockey-trainer combination brought up doubles on the day with Revision (10/11f), who held off the late threats of Shine's Ambition and Jason Hart to take the Pertemps Network Novice Stakes.

The Highclere Racing two-year-old made a highly promising debut in second behind a Charlie Appleby-trained horse at Haydock last time out, and that experience looked to help him get off the mark at Newcastle.

After travelling prominently, he quickened up smartly and despite idling towards the line, he held on to win by a head at the line, with another five lengths back to stablemate Hernan Cortes in third for Al Shaqab Racing.

Ryan was in excellent form after the double, telling Sky Sports Racing: "We need good days because we've had enough bad ones!

"Kevin [Stott] said he was a little bit green and it's a long final furlong here, something can get you late on.

"He stuck his neck out and the third is a nice horse, he'll probably want an extra furlong so we're delighted."

Son of Roaring Lion impresses on second start

Lion Of War (8/11f) - son of the late Roaring Lion - was a visually stunning winner of the Pertemps Riverside Restricted Novice Stakes, trouncing his rivals with an eased down ten-length victory for Cieren Fallon, Charlie & Mark Johnston and Qatar Racing.

The same owners handled Group One star Roaring Lion, who died in 2019 after a battle with colic, completing just one year of stallion duties.

But he could have a horse to continue his legacy, with the Newcastle winner looking well up to Group standard at this stage after winning on debut at Leicester, with Charlie Johnston touting the Group Two Superlative Stakes at Newmarket as the next target for the two-year-old colt.