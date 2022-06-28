Today on Sky Sports Racing: Astrophysics and Rhubarb contend big-runner Chepstow handicap on Tuesday

Chepstow and Brighton host the Tuesday action on Sky Sports Racing, with some big fields and a string of interesting runners.

At the Welsh venue, the Hodge Handicap (6:00) has 17 runners at this stage and has a whole host of intriguing candidates.

The in-form Tony Carroll yard sends Astrophysics - he's failed to finish outside the top three in his last six starts, and the ten-year-old could well run another big race.

Tom Marquand could hardly be in better form and lines up with course winner Rhubarb, a five-year-old mare who looks to be improving again after two disappointing runs.

War looking to be King at Brighton

Over at Brighton, another tricky handicap will prove tough to solve at 4:10, with King Of War topping the weights after winning at Chepstow last time out.

He looks to have improved for the move from Alex Dunn to the yard of Harry and Roger Charlton, having not finished outside the first four in his four starts for his new yard.

One to consider is Rae Guest's Days Like This, who took advantage of a drop in grade last time out to win, with excellent apprentice Cameron Noble taking the ride.

Beckett & Bell runners top useful handicap

Ralph Beckett's Edinburgh Rock looks the one to beat in the W2 Construction - Windows And Doors Handicap (7.30) at Chepstow.

The son of Highland Reel has been on the track three times, finishing fifth of seven in a warm-looking Goodwood maiden last time out, and now makes a handicap debut off a top weight mark of 62.

Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote looks a good booking for Ed Dunlop's Purple Reign, who ran with credit to be third at Wolverhampton last month, while Michael Bell hands a handicap debut to The Green Amigo, a son of Frankel who has yet to beat a rival in three starts but might find things more to his liking here.

Watch every race from Brighton and Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, June 28.