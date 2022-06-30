Prix Rothschild: Australian sensation Verry Elleegant pencilled in for European debut at Deauville

The six-year-old mare is expected to make her debut in August in the Prix Rothschild for new trainer Francis-Henri Graffard; under previous handler Chris Waller, he won 11 Group One races including the Caulfield Cup and Melbourne Cup

Thursday 30 June 2022 10:12, UK

Verry Elleegant
Image: Verry Elleegant is likely to make European debut in August

Verry Elleegant could make her first European start in August as her new trainer considers a bid for the Prix Rothschild at Deauville.

Previously a sensation in Australia, connections surprised racing fans in April when sending the mare to continue her career at the Chantilly stable of Francis-Henri Graffard, citing a lack of opportunities in the southern hemisphere as the reason for the move.

Under the care of Chris Waller, Verry Elleegant won 11 Group One races over a range of distances from seven furlongs to two miles, including the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups.

Watch the King George on Sky Sports Racing

Watch the King George on Sky Sports Racing

Don't miss the King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes from Ascot on Saturday 23 July on Sky Sports Racing

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Fillies & Mares Stakes on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot were both mentioned as possible targets and moving the six-year-old to a European base was seen as the way forward.

Graffard has picked up where Waller left off and has an eye on Deauville's Prix Rothschild as a starting point, a Group One event run over a mile for fillies and mares.

Trending

Only once Verry Elleegant, a winner over trips varying from seven furlongs to two miles, has made her first start in France will Graffard begin to plot the rest of her campaign.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

"She is well, she might be ready for the Prix Rothschild at Deauville on August 2," said Graffard.

Also See:

"That will be her first start and then we will take it from there."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema