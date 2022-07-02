Free Wind lands Lancashire Oaks despite trouble in running

Free Wind overcame a troubled passage to land the bet365 Lancashire Oaks for jockey Robert Havlin and trainers John and Thady Gosden.

The four-year-old had been on a steep upward curve at the end of last season and signed off with a seven-length win in the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

Sent off the 11-4 joint-favourite despite having her first run for 296 days, she looked a little tapped for speed three furlongs out as the pace quickened.

At the head of affairs was Jim Crowley on Roger Varian's Group One winner Eshaada, but attempting to poke up their inside was Havlin on the eventual winner.

Crowley's mount moved back towards the rails though, causing Havlin to snatch up on Free Wind, who gave the rails a hefty bump.

Eshaada also lost plenty of momentum and that left William Haggas' Sea La Rosa seemingly with the race at her mercy.

Free Wind was not to be denied though, and once Havlin got her back on an even keel, she quickened up smartly to win by two and a quarter lengths.