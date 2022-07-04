Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ben Pauling and Peter Bowen's in-form runners clash in Worcester feature

Ben Pauling and Peter Bowen’s in-form runners clash in a competitive feature over fences at Worcester this afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

1:35 Worcester - Red-hot runners face off in feature

Among the 10 runners in the John Burke Handicap Chase, the feature event on a good Worcester summer jumping card, is Ben Pauling's De Barley Basket who comes into this race after winning on four of his last five starts. However, this will be the first in this run at Class 3 level so he may need to improve again.

Lord Bryan won at the Worcestershire venue last time out for the Bowen team, defeating Jony Max as he also did on his penultimate start.

That runner went on to win next time up and it looks a strong piece of form - Sean Bowen takes the ride again here.

7:45 Ripon - Course expert returns to Ripon

Tim Easterby's Fishable bids for a fourth success at The Garden Racecourse, this time attempting to shoulder top weight in what looks a hot handicap.

He faces stablemate Myristica, who himself chases a hat-trick after a win at Beverley last time out.

That contender is also a winner at this track so must come into consideration, alongside Menai Bridge for Charlie Hills, with Tom Marquand in the saddle.

8:15 Ripon - Varian and Haggas runners contend hot maiden

The two most in-form trainers in the UK go head to head in what looks a very interesting maiden at 8:15.

Roger Varian sends Glam De Vega, second on last start behind Godolphin's Walk Of Stars, whilst William Haggas runs Wilkins, who has three placed efforts to his name from as many starts.

James Tate's Desert Glory is another to note, a son of Churchill for owner Saeed Manana - Jason Hart takes the ride on the debutant.

