July Stakes: 'Group One winner waiting to happen' Persian Force stamps class on Newmarket Group Two

Persian Force enhanced the Hannon family's fine record in the Close Brothers July Stakes with a taking victory on the opening day of Newmarket's July Festival.

Richard Hannon senior won the Group Two contest six times during his training career, while his son was winning the race for the second year in a row and takes his overall total in the six-furlong event to four.

Runner-up in the Coventry Stakes, Persian Force was always well positioned in the early stages tracking leading duo Show Respect and King's Crown.

Image: Persian Force ridden by Rossa Ryan to victory

As the field passed the two-furlong pole, Rossa Ryan quickly made the move to grab the stands-side rail. Once there, the son of Mehmas was always in command and kept on powerfully to stride out for a cosy success.

It was the perfect way for the Amo Racing-owned Persian Force to get back to winning ways and followed in his sire's footsteps by building on a second at Royal Ascot to land the July Stakes.

In the aftermath Coral cut the youngster to 8-1 (from 12-1) for the Nunthorpe Stakes at York, while he is now 33-1 (from 50-1) for next season's 2000 Guineas with the same firm.

"He put the race to bed when he needed to and he's emulated his sire by coming second in the Coventry and winning this race," said Hannon.

"I think this horse will get seven furlongs. We don't have to go there immediately, but at the end of the season we will.

"I know I keep saying it, but his temperament really is bombproof and he does everything all the good two-year-olds do.

"Before the Middle Park or Dewhurst we'll have a look at the National Stakes in Ireland and the Prix Morny.

"I don't know if he's a Guineas horse or not because he's so fast. From the very first day, though, he's excited me. I'd say he's a Group One winner waiting to happen."

He went on: "I know we ran him in the Brocklesby which isn't normally a race for top-class two-year-olds, but he was ready and my view was my may as well just crack on.

"I'm chuffed for Amo because they had so many seconds at Ascot. We went there to see if Amo had good horses and that question was answered."