Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ebaiyra and Christophe Soumillon bid to get back to winning ways at Chantilly

The classy Ebaiyra will bid to put a frustrating run of three placed efforts behind her when dropping down in grade for the Listed Prix de la Pepiniere (2:30) at Chantilly, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Eclipse winner Christophe Soumillon takes the ride on the Group Two-winning mare, who was beaten just a short neck into third last time out at that level in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket, behind Dreamloper and Ville De Grace.

Francis-Henry Graffard's five-year-old takes on arguably her easiest assignment for some time, although notable opposition does include Solania for last year's winning connection of Carlos Laffon-Parias and the Wertheimer family.

Andre Fabre runs two in the race, while Jessica Harrington sends My Holy Fox over to France from her County Kildare base - as she looks to find some improvement for the step up in distance.

3:00 Bath - Sprint dominated by three-year-old prospects?

With temperatures heading towards 30c over the coming days, expect firm ground at the Somerset track and the Cazoo Handicap (3:00), looks a particularly competitive heat.

George Scott's Jack The Truth could be the place to start, having won at this venue on similar ground last week under Callum Shepherd.

The eight-year-old has to carry top weight, giving 3lbs to Watchya, who has won on two of his last four starts, although did finish outside the top nine in the other two for the Clive Cox team.

Others to note include likely favourite Ruby Cottage under apprentice rider Harry Davies, and Neptunian for the Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote.

6:40 Southwell - Neville's Cross bids to defy handicapper

Evening jumps action comes from Southwell, with Tom Lacey sending Neville's Cross to the Nottinghamshire venue for the feature Good Luck To Joy And Jake Handicap Chase (6:40).

It's a marked step down in grade for the seven-year-old chaser, who contended the Summer Cup at Uttoxeter last time out, but as a result he gives away plenty of weight to all of his rivals.

Two of his opponents won last time in Topofthecotswolds and The Vollan, who has rattled off two wins and a second in three starts for the Laura Morgan team.

