Eddie's Boy and Hollie Doyle Sprint to glory at Newbury

Saturday 16 July 2022 16:14, UK

Image: Eddie's Boy ridden by Hollie Doyle (left) on their way to winning at Newbury

Archie Watson's Eddie's Boy barely broke sweat as he bolted up in Newbury's Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes on Saturday afternoon.

A winner on the all-weather at Southwell on debut, the son of Havana Grey has had to settle for a supporting role in his next three starts. He was second to the handy Remarkable Force at Musselburgh before finishing third behind Little Big Bear in a red-hot renewal of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Middleham Park Racing-owned youngster was on the podium once again in the Dragon Stakes at Sandown, but there was no doubt about who was going to take centre stage on a sunny afternoon in Berkshire.

Drawn in stall 21 of 21, the colt never left the stands rail as the 15-2 chance blazed a trail up the nearside to record a convincing victory from 80-1 runner-up Woolhampton and Rogue Spirit in third.

