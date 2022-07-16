Eddie's Boy and Hollie Doyle Sprint to glory at Newbury

Archie Watson's Eddie's Boy barely broke sweat as he bolted up in Newbury's Weatherbys Super Sprint Stakes on Saturday afternoon.

A winner on the all-weather at Southwell on debut, the son of Havana Grey has had to settle for a supporting role in his next three starts. He was second to the handy Remarkable Force at Musselburgh before finishing third behind Little Big Bear in a red-hot renewal of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Middleham Park Racing-owned youngster was on the podium once again in the Dragon Stakes at Sandown, but there was no doubt about who was going to take centre stage on a sunny afternoon in Berkshire.

Drawn in stall 21 of 21, the colt never left the stands rail as the 15-2 chance blazed a trail up the nearside to record a convincing victory from 80-1 runner-up Woolhampton and Rogue Spirit in third.