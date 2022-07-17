St Leger Stakes: Doncaster Classic still an option for Eldar Eldarov as Roger Varian not downhearted by Grand Prix de Paris run

Roger Varian insists he has not lost any faith in Eldar Eldarov despite coming up short in the Grand Prix de Paris on Thursday.

Having stretched his unbeaten record to three with a last-gasp success in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot, the Dubawi colt was favourite to successfully graduate to Group One level at ParisLongchamp.

But dropping back in distance from a mile and three-quarters to a mile and a half, Eldar Eldarov was beaten just over five lengths into fourth place by Onesto in the Bastille Day showpiece.

Varian, though, is far from despondent and remains hopeful his charge can establish himself as a genuine St Leger contender.

"I thought he ran a nice race - he is a stayer," said the Newmarket handler.

"We brought him back in trip to a mile and a half and he was doing all his best work late on. I was not disappointed with him, so anyone who says that is making things up.

"He needs a mile and six (furlongs), as he showed in the Queen's Vase and the St Leger is still under consideration.

"Looking forward, he will get two miles next season."