Today on Sky Sports Racing: George Boughey's rising star Spangled Mac seeks July four-timer at Yarmouth

Yarmouth and Worcester offer Flat and Jumps action on a busy Thursday afternoon on Sky Sports Racing, before the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival continues at Doncaster.

4.20 Yarmouth - Spangled Mac out for fourth win in 15 days

George Boughey's Spangled Mac may well be the most in-form horse anywhere in Britain. He heads to Yarmouth looking to record a fourth consecutive victory in the space of 15 days in the Quinnbet Acca Bonus Handicap (4.20pm).

The three-year-old only made his debut in May, winning at Bath, before chasing home subsequent Listed winner and Nunthorpe favourite Royal Aclaim.

Having got back to winning ways at Kempton on July 6 under apprentice rider Connor Planas, Spangled Mac followed up with successes over course and distance at Yarmouth before Saturday's win at Haydock over seven furlongs.

He faces five rivals including Ed Dunlop's last-time-out winner Commandment, who has run with credit on all six career starts.

Tom Clover's Papa Cocktail was pitched into Group Two company in 2021 as a two-year-old, but needs to bounce back from a disappointing performance at Epsom last month.

8.55 Doncaster - Recent winners Willem Twee & Dandy Dinmount clash

Willem Twee returns to the scene of his impressive first career victory from last month as James Fanshawe's three-year-old looks to follow up in the Sky Bet Go-Racing-In-Yorkshire Summer Festival Handicap (8.55).

Having finished a close fourth and second on his first two starts over seven furlongs on the All-Weather, Willem Twee seemed to relish dropping down to six furlongs on his turf debut last time.

Nigel Tinkler looks to have the main danger with fellow course and distance winner Dandy Dinmount - a rival with significantly more experience having made ten starts to date.

She's The Danger, from the Roy Bowring yard, is another former Doncaster winner and she steps back in trip to six furlongs for the first time this season.

Owner Nick Bradley sends two here: course and distance winner Raydoun (Roger Fell) and Lady Raeburn (Kevin Ryan), who was second to Dandy Dinmount two starts ago.

Image: Doncaster hosts the latest fixture in this year's Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival on Thursday

2.10 Worcester - In-form Noahthirtytwored takes on Bannister

Hat-trick seeker Noahthirtytwored has been in flying form for trainer Adam West, including a career-best effort over course and distance last month.

The six-year-old son of Court Cave has won three of his last five starts and is expected to give another good account, despite facing his toughest test to date in the Cazoo Handicap Hurdle (2.10).

Chief rival looks set to be Bannister, another course and distance winner who was once rated as high as 135 in France for Tom George and bounced back to form earlier this month.

David Pipe sends Kolisi, who completed a three-timer in April. Unfortunately, he has been unable to build on that in four subsequent starts and now has the visor applied.

Thursday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Yarmouth, Doncaster and Worcester live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, July 21