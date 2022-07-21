King George: Ralph Beckett hoping favourite Westover can join Ascot greats he used to cheer home

Racing spectacles do not come much better than the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes which takes centre stage on a mouth-watering card at Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

It is a contest which is drenched in the rich tapestry of racing history with a roll of honour that simply takes the breath away - including the names Shergar, Nashwan, Lammtarra and Swain.

Galileo Golan and, in recent years, Enable are just some turf greats that are inscribed in the memory of the Group One contest which represents one of the first great clashes of the generations.

The recent history of the event has seen the race more as a dust down between the battalions of older horses but last year Adayar bucked that trend in 2021 and this weekend's event offers similar fare.

Impressive Irish Derby winner Westover and unlucky Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn pit their talents against the Arc winner Torquator Tasso and the unfortunate Eclipse runner-up Mishriff with two other Group One winners, Broome and Pyledriver completing a majestic half dozen of the turf's finest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Germany's 80/1 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso heads to Ascot on Saturday looking to cause another major upset in the King George, live on Sky Sports Racing

The market is headed by Ralph Beckett's Westover and the Kimpton Down trainer is chomping at the bit at the thought of the son of Frankel contesting Saturday's showdown.

"Westover changed after the Derby, and he is developing physically through the year," Beckett said. "We are still on a deep learning curve with him, and we will see if that helps us on Saturday.

"It was great that he won the Irish Derby and the manner of his victory was more than I was hoping for and better than I expected.

"He went away and had a trip to Kempton in preparation for the King George and worked well over a mile. I am very pleased with him and now we just have to wait and see."

Image: Beckett laughs with connections of Westover after taking the Irish Derby

Beckett has only had one previous runner in the race which was Look Here who finished unplaced to Conduit in 2009.

The race, though, is one that has captivated Beckett for years with an early recollection of applauding the giants Ela-Mana-Mou and Shergar as a racegoer in the early 1980s.

He said: "I was there when Ela-Mana-Mou won it and it had rained and it was soft ground which was ideal for him.

"I had always been fascinated by racing from as early as I can remember and his victory from Mrs Penny remains firmly in the memory.

"I was also there the following year when Shergar won, and it was the only time I have seen a horse applauded when entering the paddock. He certainly was one hell of a racehorse, and it was great to have been there."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jockey PJ McDonald says getting the call to ride Pyledriver from trainers William Muir and Chris Grassick in Saturday's King George at Ascot is a 'confidence-booster'

Beckett was still in short trousers when possibly the most epic King George was run in 1976 - Grundy v Bustino - but his quizzical and enthusiastic nature ensured that he was given a first-hand account of the greatest of showdowns with the Classic generation coming out on top.

Beckett was to join Peter Walwyn in 1996 and the late great Lambourn trainer needed no second invitation to discuss events with his young protege.

Beckett said: "I was too young to go to Ascot then, but I remember thinking that it was remarkable that Dick Hern employed two pacemakers in the race (Highest and Kinglet).

"Peter used to love talking about the race and how Bustino kicked on with half a mile to go and was followed through by Grundy. As many will remember they were locked in battle from over a furlong out before Pat Eddery finally forced Grundy's head in front - a simply unforgettable race."

Beckett may not want to see Westover engaged in such a similarly titanic tussle but those journeying to Ascot or watching on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday have plenty to look forward to in one of the iconic races of the season.

Watch every race on King George weekend from Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing (Sky 415 | Virgin 535) on Friday July 22 and Saturday July 23.