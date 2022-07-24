Goodwood Cup: John Gosden not ruling out Stradivarius continuing to race after potential swansong

Trainer John Gosden says star stayer Stradivarius might not quite be set for retirement ahead of Tuesday’s Goodwood Cup run.

The eight-year-old was widely expected to head to the breeding shed following his run on Tuesday, having already taken in the Yorkshire Cup and Ascot Gold Cup this season.

On Tuesday, the John and Thady Gosden-trained chestnut will bid for a fifth Goodwood Cup, including two for Andrea Atzeni in 2017 and 2018, who takes over in the saddle from Frankie Dettori.

Image: Andrea Atzeni celebrating after winning on Stradivarius

But Gosden revealed on Sky Sports Racing that he might not be quite finished on the track, if the horse still seems happy to continue racing.

"I think the horse will tell us. Mr Neilsen, his owner-breeder, was up here and we're happy with him," said Gosden.

"He's such a joyful and expressive horse and to that extent, he's easy to read so as long as he's enjoying there's not necessarily a reason to say that's it.

"The plan last year had always been to go to the prep which was obviously the Yorkshire Cup, the Gold Cup and then the Goodwood Cup.

"Those were the three big aims and hopefully we are going to be able to turn up at all three of them.

"After that, it's not my decision, but I think the horse will make the decision."

Inspiral 'in good order' after shock defeat

Gosden also revealed that Inspiral - who lost her unbeaten record in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket earlier this month - has came out of the race in fine form after tests on the three-year-old filly.

The Clarehaven handler also provided a couple of potential reasons behind her shock defeat, including the quick turnaround and the ground.

"She's fine, she's been just been cantering and obviously we did all the tests on her afterwards and everything came back in good order," he added.

Image: Inspiral runs out a hugely impressive winner of the Coronation Stakes

"I think two things, obviously she put in a massive performance off a very long lay-off which can leave a little something coming from Royal Ascot to the July meeting is often tricky to say the least.

"And I think the ground was lightning quick and like her mother, she does like to get her toe in a bit.

"So the combination of the two was a factor and full marks to the winner."