Today on Sky Sports Racing: Busy Monday of action including exciting Frankel colt on show

Action across three tracks and both codes headline a good Monday on Sky Sports Racing, with a potential Group colt on show at Windsor.

7:35 Windsor - Frankel colt bids to bag second success

Special Envoy - out of Listed winner Marlinka - bids to add to his already lofty reputation as he steps into handicap company for the first time in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap (7:35) at Windsor.

The Frankel colt runs in the famous Juddmonte colours for the John & Thady Gosden team, having won on his second start and a pair of runner-up finishes either side of that success at this track.

He was turned over at 2/7 at Newbury last time out, and faces some hardened rivals including the former Aidan O'Brien-trained Pistoletto and Michael Bell's Pub Crawl.

2:25 Newton Abbot - Last time out winners clash in feature hurdle

State Crown is unbeaten at the track and will be expected to go well again for the Evan Williams team in the feature Follow @Attheraces On Twitter Handicap Hurdle (2:25).

He was last seen winning in gutsy fashion, although stepping up over two furlongs could just make the task tougher for the five-year-old.

The likely favourite could well be Joe Tizzard's Mascat, who bids to defy top weight having won last time out in an amateur jockey heat at Newton Abbot.

Also a five-year-old, Brendan Powell takes over in the saddle but looks well able to take this step up in grade.

8:00 Ffos Las - Precisely faces unexposed Shockwaves

Red-hot apprentice Harry Davies takes the ride on Precisely for the John Butler team, who steps up into Class 4 company having won and finished second in last two starts down in grade.

He won at Newbury last time out over this distance and should take a bit of beating, with possibly Shockwaves the most likely opponent.

The unexposed three-year-old was last seen in a Leicester maiden back in May, but steps up two furlongs on handicap debut - Tom Marquand takes the ride for the Hughie Morrison team.

Monday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Windsor, Newton Abbot and Windsor live on Sky Sports Racing on Monday, July 25.