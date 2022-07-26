Vintage Stakes: Marbaan stars at Goodwood with classic Jamie Spencer late drive to win for Charlie Fellowes

The progressive Marbaan and Jamie Spencer came with a wet sail to land the Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained son of Oasis Dream had won two novice races after a promising Newbury debut third, and confirmed his eye-catching Salisbury win as he stepped up into Group Two company.

Mysterious Night took them into the turn in the seven-furlong event under William Buick and it looked like Chesham winner Holloway Boy and Danny Tudhope had every move covered.

However, after he swept to the front half a furlong out, the 11/8 favourite was immediately challenged by Marbaan, who was still full of running, with the 14/1 chance going on to win by a cosy half a length.

Betfair introduced the winner at 20/1 for the 2000 Guineas, and Spencer said: "I knew down by the three-furlong pole that I was running away and Danny (Tudhope) on Holloway Boy was starting to squeeze so I just timed my run. He is a gorgeous looking horse and I'm sure he'll stay a mile."

Newmarket-based Fellowes spoke of his relief afterwards, admitting: "I didn't enjoy a huge amount of it if I'm completely honest.

"We've always thought a lot of Marbaan and it was a real boost over the winter to be sent horses by Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum. He has stood out from the get-go.

"He was a really good-looking yearling who has just progressed and progressed. We put him in at the deep end today and I loved it when we got drawn nine of nine which is exactly what you want to see!

"We've had a rough season, but to have a winner at Goodwood for such an important owner on a wonderful day of racing is phenomenal and means a huge amount to me and the team who have worked unbelievably hard and it was a wonderful ride from Jamie.

"Training at the moment is as difficult as it ever has been. There is a lot of competition as well and a lot of talented young trainers coming through as well. This for some reason has been a hard year for us, but all credit to the team who have kept on delivering and hopefully we can have a big second half of the year."

Forest Falcon swoops for Chesterfield Cup glory

Mark and Charlie Johnston saw their Qatar Goodwood Festival get off to the best possible start as Forest Falcon landed the opening Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap.

The four-year-old was partnered by Frankie Dettori for the 10-furlong event and started a 14/1 chance after finishing 14th of 22 when last seen in the John Smith's Cup at York earlier in the month.

This time the gelding was a straightforward winner, racing wide and taking up the lead two furlongs from home to prevail by a length and three-quarters.

"It's good to get off the mark on the first runner, it's very much Charlie's doing," said Mark Johnston. "He earmarked this race for this horse at the beginning of the season and said all along that this would be his D-Day and he was right. He couldn't have won it more easily."

Dettori added: "I always knew I was going to get a good position, Charlie told me he was a good traveller.

"He was a bit gassy at the beginning, but he had a good start and with a good lead I thought to just wait until the cutaway and get him going, and he just found another gear.

"In the space of half a furlong he had three lengths on the field, he was never in doubt."