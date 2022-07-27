Champagne Stakes: Doncaster date lined up for Isaac Shelby as trainer Brian Meehan plots Classic route for star two-year-old

Unbeaten Superlative Stakes winner Isaac Shelby will tread a path towards the 2000 Guineas, with the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster his next stop, according to trainer Brian Meehan.

An eye-catching three-and-a-half-length winner on debut at Newbury, the famous green and blue Sangster silks were then carried to success in a hot renewal of the seven-furlong Group Two Newmarket contest earlier this month.

Meehan's Night Of Thunder colt picked up well and showed plenty of determination to defeat Charlie Appleby's Victory Dance by a head, looking better the further he went.

He is owned by the Manton Thoroughbreds VII partnership which is led by Sam Sangster, whose late father Robert enjoyed so many spectacular days on the track with the likes of Rodrigo de Triano, El Gran Senor and The Minstrel.

Now Meehan is hoping Isaac Shelby can become a Classic contender next season.

He said: "We put him in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster [September 10] and that is probably likely to be his next spot.

"He has taken the race well. He is fine, he is well. He has had a little break and we couldn't be happier with him.

Image: Brian Meehan is hoping Isaac Shelby might be able to land him a first Classic success

"He was impressive in the way he battled like that. He wasn't going to stop. There is lots to look forward to and we are looking forward to the autumn.

"The plan is to definitely train him as a Guineas horse going forward. He is a colt with huge potential.

"Physically, you'd think there would be massive improvement to come, but he has plenty of time before Doncaster."