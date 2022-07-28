Hollie Doyle blog: Chasing more Goodwood success with Forbearance after making history on Nashwa

After more Group One glory on Nashwa, Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle takes six Saturday rides at Goodwood, featuring Forbearance in the Lillie Langtry and Tabdeed in the Stewards’ Cup.

Forbearance can out-run big odds in Lillie Langtry

Jessie Harrington's lovely mare Forbearance gave me a memorable afternoon at York's Ebor Festival last year when she won the Listed Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes and we're out to add to that success at Goodwood on Saturday.

I'm hoping the daughter of Galileo can rediscover her best form and out-run a big price in the Group Two Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (2.45) over a-mile-and-six-furlongs on the final day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

She brings some compelling form to the race as she beat likely favourite Sea La Rosa by more than four lengths on the Knavesmire that day. William Haggas's filly, the mount of my husband Tom (Marquand), has improved considerably since then but steps up in trip here.

Forbearance stayed on well for Shane Foley to finish a respectable fifth of 12 on her return to this trip in the Group Three Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown recently, which certainly bodes well for her chances on Saturday.

She clearly hasn't recaptured last season's form yet but will enjoy the forecast fast ground and should have no problem handling the track, so I can't see any reason why she won't be competitive.

Image: Hollie Doyle steers Forbearance to victory at York

Draw and trip both positives for Tabdeed in Stewards' Cup

Tabdeed is another capable horse searching for his best form but has two significant factors in his favour in the big sprint handicap of the week, the £250,000 Coral Stewards' Cup (3.20) at Goodwood.

Archie Watson's gelding will be happier back over six furlongs after struggling to go with the principals in a hot five furlongs handicap at Ascot last time and has been blessed with what I think is an ideal draw - stands side in stall 28.

This son of Havana Gold remains lightly raced for a seven-year-old and has plenty of back class. It's only two years ago he beat superstar The Tin Man in the Group Three Hackwood Stakes at Newbury.

He's also back below 100 for the first time since his younger days but has produced his best form on more conventional tracks so hopefully the downhill run will suit him.

Image: Tabdeed (blue and white) pictured when winning the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury

Newmarket winner has claims in Stewards' sprint

I'm looking forward to riding the Adrian Nicholls-trained Abate in the Coral Stewards' Sprint Handicap (1.40) - the consolation race for the big cavalry charge later in the afternoon.

I'd have preferred a higher draw than stall four but there's no denying Adrian's gelding heads to the downs in good form having won over six furlongs at Newmarket last month.

His latest effort in a small field at Catterick didn't appear to be his true running but he should relish this test and remains well handicapped off a mark just 3lb higher than he won off in June.

I've enjoyed considerable success with Adrian and his team on his lovely mare Mo Celita, who won us a Listed race in Deauville just under a year ago and then finished fourth in the Abbaye, and this would be a notable prize to win, too.

Image: Hollie Doyle picked up her fifth Group One success with Nashwa in the Nassau at Goodwood

Cemhaan out to claim his second big pot

Cemhaan's already landed one big pot this season so don't be surprised to see him follow up in the Coral Summer Handicap (2.10) at Goodwood.

I was on board George Baker's five-year-old when he justified favouritism in a heritage handicap at Newmarket in May over Saturday's distance of a-mile-and-six-furlongs.

He ran better than his final placing suggests in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot last time when he didn't get the clearest of runs but still stayed on well in that big field to be seventh.

He's an enthusiastic sort who has proven form on tracks like Epsom and Salisbury so the undulations should hold no fears in a race that looks likely to be run at a strong pace.

Image: Doyle in action on Cemhaan at Lingfield Park

Four-timer on the cards for Hughes colt

Richard Hughes enjoyed great success at Goodwood as a jockey so must be confident his progressive little colt Zero Carbon will enjoy the track and the ground in the Medallia Handicap (3.55).

He's already racked up a hat-trick with wins at Wolverhampton, Lingfield Park and Haydock and has been put up only 3lb for his narrow success in soft ground at the Lancashire track last time.

That was his first run on turf and although he encounters faster conditions on Saturday he must hold a strong chance of confirming Haydock form with the runner-up Spirit Of Nguru, who is only marginally better off at the weights.

Later, The City's Phantom has struggled a bit since winning on his re-appearance at Yarmouth but drops in class and in the ratings in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Handicap (4.30). He'll like the ground so we'll see if he can get back to the sort of form he showed in the spring.

Mill Stream a Newmarket highlight

I'm taking a detour from Goodwood to Newmarket's July Course on Friday night for five rides including Jane Chapple-Hyam's exciting colt Mill Stream .

This son of Gleneagles made an eye-catching debut in a Doncaster maiden earlier this month so can hopefully defy a penalty in the six-furlong novice stakes (5.10) before stepping up in class later in the season.

Amazing Nashwa a horse of a lifetime

Image: Doyle punches the air as Nashwa wins the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood

She may have been the short-priced favourite, but Group Ones are never easy to win so Nashwa's latest victory in the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday was simply amazing.

It was a very different race to the French Oaks she won at Chantilly last month where I rode her more aggressively from a good draw. This time we were drawn wide so Mr (John) Gosden told me to ride her more patiently and not risk lighting her up too early in the race.

The slow pace didn't help but Nashwa settled nicely enough and travelled as sweetly as she always does. She can take a while to get into top gear but I came down the hill with a double handful and knew I was going to win at that point as she sees out 10 furlongs so strongly.

Achieving my first Classic on her in France was something special but winning a Group One at the Qatar Goodwood Festival and becoming the first female rider to win the Nassau Stakes is just unreal.

But it's all down to my boss Imad Alsagar, because without his support I wouldn't get to ride such fantastic horses as Nashwa. She's getting better all the time and really is a horse of a lifetime. I just can't wait to ride her again, wherever that may be.

Hollie Doyle was speaking to Sky Sports Racing's Simon Mapletoft.