Today on Sky Sports Racing: Judicial back at Chester for Queensferry Stakes hat-trick bid on Sunday

Ten-year-old sprinting legend Judicial seeks a famous hat-trick in Sunday's Queensferry Stakes at Chester for trainer Julie Camacho; watch every race from Chester, Clairefontaine and Saratoga live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, July 31

Saturday 30 July 2022 12:27, UK

Assistant trainer Steve Brown says Judicial's fire is still burning as the ten-year-old legend returns to Chester on Sunday in search of a third consecutive Queensferry Stakes victory.

Chester hosts a quality Sunday card on Sky Sports Racing, featuring the Listed Queensferry Stakes and returning hero Judicial.

2.55 Chester - Wings Of War hoping to fly home in feature

This year's Listed Queensferry Stakes (2.55pm) looks a belter, with the legendary Judicial rightly the focus of attention as Julie Camacho's ten-year-old returns for a hat-trick bid.

Callum Rodriguez gets back on board after riding Judicial in the Group Three Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle last month.

The veteran sprinter may not be the force of old but he loves it at the Roodee and his only two wins in the last two years have come in this contest. Another repeat performance would bring the house down.

He faces nine rivals here including classy three-year-olds Wings Of War and Ebro River.

Clive Cox's Wings Of War looks likely to start as the favourite after finishing a gallant third in the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orange at Deauville three weeks ago.

Ebro River, seventh in the Chipchase last time, represents the local team of trainer Hugo Palmer and Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.

Wings Of War, ridden by Adam Kirby (right), wins The Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury
Image: Wings Of War, ridden by Adam Kirby (right), wins The Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury

3.30 Chester - Palmer's Fools Rush In heads open heat

The Kids Pass Handicap (3.30) is an ultra-competitive class three where 14 runners head to post, headed by Palmer's Fools Rush In.

Top apprentice Harry Davies takes a useful 5lb off the top weight, whose prominent racing style suits the tight turns of Chester, having finished a close fourth and fifth at the track already this year.

Harriet Bethell's Yanifer seeks a hat-trick and returns to the same course and distance of his last success.

Red Mirage, from the Andrew Balding team, is another course and distance winner this year, while Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle takes the ride on Sweeping for Hughie Morrison.

Michael Owen is all smiles in the Chester parade ring before Mr McCann&#39;s run in the Dee Stakes
Image: Michael Owen is all smiles in the Chester parade ring

4.00 Chester - Super Sprint third faces four winners

A cracking renewal of the Boulton Group EBF Conditions Stakes (4.00) features Super Sprint third Rogue Spirit from the Tom Clover yard.

The 91-rated son of Dark Angel sets the standard and could give the Newbury race a boost if taking to Chester.

It will not be a straightforward task, however, as he faces four last-time winners, including Karl Burke's York winner Cold Case.

Rated 87, Priors Dell, from the William Muir and Chris Grassick team, seeks a hat-trick after defying a penalty to win at Newbury earlier this month.

Sunday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Chester, Clairefontaine and Saratoga live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, July 31

