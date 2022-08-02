Darley Prix de Cabourg: Aidan O'Brien's The Antarctic lands Group Three victory in Deauville

The Antarctic and Ryan Moore teamed up for a deserved Stakes victory in the Group Three Darley Prix de Cabourg at Deauville on Tuesday.

It proved to be a fruitful afternoon for the travelling party, who also had Trevaunance land the Prix de Psyche under Shane Foley for Jessica Harrington, while Sydneyarms Chelsea won the Prix Six Perfections for Charlie Hills, with Moore again in the saddle.

The Antarctic had performed creditably at Royal Ascot and again at Listed and Group Two level in his last two starts, running into stablemate Blackbeard last time out.

But without any star names in opposition, the two-year-old colt took advantage of the opportunity, holding off Amy Murphy's Manhattan Jungle to win by a length at the line.

He was sent to the front in plenty of time and while idling in front, Battaash's brother never looked likely to be headed and was always kept up to his work by Moore.

Speaking after the race, winning trainer Aidan O'Brien nominated Group One options next for his Dark Angel colt.

"We were very happy," he said. "He has progressed with every run and he's gone very professional and going the right way.

"Ryan said the trip is no problem, from five, six or seven [furlongs] because he relaxes and quickens well. That's a good sign. He's got a great physique and a good mind.

Image: Trevaunance and Shane Foley win the Yeomanstown Stud 'Camacho' Irish EBF (Fillies) Maiden at Cork

"He could be a horse for the Prix Morny, that was the reason for coming here today. That's what we're thinking at the moment."

Earlier on the card, Trevaunance put in a career best to take the Group Three Prix de Psyche Sky Sports Racing under a never-say-die ride from Foley for the Harrington team.

The three-year-old filly tracked outsider Beaute Cachee into the race, and while never travelling with too much comfort, found enough to get past that rival and held off the late charges of Mqse De Sevigne for the Andre Fabre team, winning by a neck at the line.

Favourite Life Of Dreams, ridden by William Buick, could only finish third for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, having been sent off favourite.

Winning assistant trainer Kate Harrington admitted there is plenty more to come from her filly, saying: "Back in her own age and gender, she did it really nice. It was really important for us to get the win this afternoon.

"I'd say that's even her minimum trip. In time we'll step her up - she's a big, big girl and whatever she does this year is going to be a bonus for next year."

Moore also provided Hills with a Group Three winner as Sydneyarms Chelsea landed the Prix Six Perfections Sky Sports Racing after surviving a stewards enquiry.

After sitting third early on, the two-year-old filly pounced at the furlong pole and took up the running, with Terrestrial and Stephane Pasquier chasing home the eventual winner.

Front-runner Ipanema Princess could not hold off two stronger stayers, but did cling on for a decent third for the Murphy team.