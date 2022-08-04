Racing League returns on Sky Sports Racing at Doncaster as Hayley Turner carries hopes of team East

Racing League returns to Sky Sports Racing on Thursday as Doncaster hosts the competition opener, while it is Challenge Cup day at Brighton and Hollie Doyle is in action at Yarmouth.

6.10 Doncaster - Fresh Hope fancied in race two of Racing League

Hayley Turner, runner-up in the inaugural Racing League jockeys' title race, heads to Doncaster for the opening night of this year's regional team-based competition with five top rides.

According to the rider herself, her leading chance comes in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Racing League Race Two (6.10pm) on Charlie Fellowes' Fresh Hope for team East.

The three-year-old filly brings classy form to the table, including victory over the mile trip on Town Moor in May and a hugely-impressive sixth-placed finish in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot with Turner on board.

Ireland could possess the main danger in the form of Jessica Harrington's Princess Rajj, a winner at Sligo and Listowel already this season.

Scotland's Marshal Dan landed a class-two handicap at Sandown last year and drops down a level after three good efforts in defeat this season.

Racing League kicks off at 5.40 on Sky Sports Racing, with a typically wide-open contest over a mile where Derby-winning rider Adam Kirby could star for Wales and The West on Galiac.

3.20 Brighton - Caramelised up for Challenge Cup

Day two of Brighton's Star Sports Festival of Racing features a competitive-looking Challenge Cup Handicap (3.20) as 10 line up.

Top trainer Alan King switches Caramelised back to the Flat after a spin in the Summer Handicap Hurdle at Market Rasen last month.

When last seen on the level, the four-year-old was a smart winner at Bath and that performance should be enough to earn him the favourite's tag.

The lightly-raced Postwick, from Harry Eustace's team, remains a maiden after four starts but was closest to impressive Sandown winner Honiton last time and could be open to improvement on handicap debut.

Leading apprentice Benoit de la Sayette gets aboard another maiden in Hughie Morrison's Percy Jones, who was fifth in a handy-looking class-two event at Haydock last month.

Image: Caramelised, ridden by David Probert (right), wins The Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Stakes at Bath

4.10 Yarmouth - Battle of the Doyles in trappy handicap

Yarmouth's seven-race card attracts a number of star names, including Classic-winning pair James Doyle and Hollie Doyle.

They clash in the Sky Sports Racing Handicap (4.10), with Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie teaming up with Archie Watson's classy four-year-old Mighty Gurkha.

The 85-rated sprinter was a Group Three winner as a two-year-old, earning a shot at the Breeders' Cup in 2020, but is winless since January last year, despite pleasing efforts at Haydock and Newmarket last month.

James Doyle is booked on Joseph Parr's The Green Man, a maiden after six starts this year, going down by a neck on his last two outings.

Course-and-distance winner Media Guest has been steadily dropping down the handicap since last September's victory and could pose a serious threat off a mark of 76.

