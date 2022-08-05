Today on Sky Sports Racing: Tom Marquand and William Haggas team up in Brighton Bullet

In-form combo William Haggas and Tom Marquand head down to the south coast in a bid to land the £20,000 Brighton Bullet with hot favourite Pink Crystal.

2:20 Brighton - Haggas and Marquand aim to continue hot streak

A good field of 12 is in place for the six-furlong feature Harry Bloom Memorial 'Brighton Bullet' Handicap (2:20), with Haggas - who won the race in 2021 - and Marquand combining with unexposed three-year-old filly Pink Crystal.

She won her second race from three this season last time out, landing a decent Thirsk handicap in easy fashion and now steps up in grade here but does get a hefty weight-for-age allowance as the only three-year-old in the race.

A pair of last time out winners head up the likely opponents, with Michaels Choice (Eve Johnson Haughton) and the classy veteran Recon Mission (Tony Carroll) both expected to feature prominently.

3:20 Brighton - Carroll takes two in competitive heat

Tony Carroll is also double-handed in the Star Sports Owners Club Guarantee Classified Stakes (3:20), with Temur Khan, a winner two days ago, and Global Style lining up for the Worcester-based trainer.

The former won over the course and distance on Wednesday and bids for another success under Mollie Phillips, whilst Jason Watson's mount will look to bounce back from a poor run last time out.

John Berry's Hidden Pearl is another to note, having won with relative ease at Bath last month.

10:39 Saratoga - Royal Ascot flop Golden Pal returns to action

Wesley Ward's speedster Golden Pal is back on home soil after a disappointing run at the Royal meeting despite going off favourite for the King's Stand Stakes.

He missed the start that day and never really looked like getting back in contention, but should have more success back in grade at Saratoga, having won two from two at the venue.

True Valour, formerly of the Johnny Murtagh yard, looks the chief market rival for the Graham Motion team.

