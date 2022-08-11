Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori heads to Lingfield for Racing League Week Two

Frankie Dettori is the star of the show at Lingfield on Thursday as Week Two of the Racing League promises more excellent action, live on Sky Sports Racing.

7.40 Lingfield - Purple Ribbon steps up in class

Arguably the pick of the action comes at 7:40, with an excellent field of 13 lining up for a hot handicap over a mile-and-a-half.

Team East could do with a big evening and have an excellent chance in this heat with Purple Ribbon, who heads the weights for the Charlie Fellowes team, with last year's winning rider Jack Mitchell in the saddle.

Image: Jack Mitchell won Racing League's leading rider in 2021

The four-year-old filly has won on two of her three starts and although she steps up in class, it looks likely that she could take the step in her stride.

Of the other contenders, leading rider this year Sean Levey takes the ride on course and distance winner Neandra for Andrew Balding and London & The South, whilst Old Port and Storm Castle could also run well.

7.10 Lingfield - Chapman bids to continue dream run

Matt Chapman's London & The South team could hardly have wished for a better start, with four victories in Week One leaving them clear at the top of the table.

They have two good chances to add to that tally in the 7:10, with Group One Power and Menai Bridge both in decent form heading into this contest.

It's a full field for the 10-furlong heat, with Jewel Maker and Jean Baptiste ones to note, while George Scott's Prydwen also another to consider.

3.30 Ffos Las - Probert with stellar book of rides

Away from the Racing League action, David Probert looks to have an excellent book of rides over at the Welsh venue Ffos Las.

One of his best opportunities comes in the Charlies Truck Wash Race Handicap (3:30), as David Evans' Dora Penny aims to bring up a hat-trick, having won at Leicester on Sunday.

He faces likely favourite Bibulous from the Henry Candy yard, who looks unexposed over the distance and is in good form - Dane O'Neill takes the ride.

Thursday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from the Racing League at Lingfield and Ffos Las live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, August 11.