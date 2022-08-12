Today on Sky Sports Racing: The Queen's Mellow Yellow makes first start of year at Wolverhampton for William Haggas

Wolverhampton offers the perfect weekend warm-up on Sky Sports Racing on Friday, where Her Majesty The Queen could well be among the winners.

3.18 Wolverhampton - Well-bred Mellow Yellow and Infinitive clash

The Queen's Mellow Yellow makes her eagerly-anticipated three-year-old debut at Wolverhampton on Friday in the Cazoo Fillies' Novice Stakes (3.18pm).

Trainer William Haggas has booked the services of jockey Stevie Donohoe for the daughter of Dubawi, who ran twice in quick succession in September last year, finishing a close second on debut at Newcastle before making a winning switch to the Turf over the mile at Newmarket 12 days later.

Not seen in public since, Mellow Yellow starts this campaign back on the artificial surface over just shy of a mile-and-a-quarter and faces eight rivals.

They include Infinitive, for Derby-winning duo Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote, who finished second on her first start at Salisbury two months ago.

The pick of the debutants looks to be Saeed bin Suroor's Night Of Thunder filly Labiba, who is closely related to Listed winner Declaring Love.

2.45 Wolverhampton - Next Second aims to double up for Carr and Gordon

Ruth Carr's Next Second got off the mark at the 14th attempt over this course and distance last month and will bid to follow up in the Follow AtTheRaces On Twitter Handicap (2.45).

Josephine Gordon keeps the ride and faces 10 in opposition, with chief market rival Arkid the only other three-year-old in the field.

The pair were separated by just three-quarters of a length last time and Les Eyre's runner, with Nicola Currie brought in, carries 3lb less this time around.

At the head of the weights is Derek Shaw's Gustav Graves, whose only career win to date came over six furlongs at Wolverhampton in April.

4.18 Wolverhampton - Dixon pair Catesby and Tom Tulliver contest hot sprint

Four course-and-distance winners clash in a fascinating closing race at Wolverhampton, the Free Tips Daily On Attheraces.com Apprentice Handicap (4.18).

Trainer Scott Dixon fields two of the nine runners with Catesby his most likely winner after making a winning return at the track in May and another good effort in defeat at Southwell last time.

Mark Usher has kept Q Twenty Boy busy this year and he makes an interesting switch back to the All-Weather after four good runs on Turf, winning at Goodwood and finishing in the places on the next three starts.

The Roger Fell-trained Usthath got the better of Catesby two starts ago at Southwell and followed that by filling the runner-up spot at the same track nine days later.

