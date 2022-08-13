Today on Sky Sports Racing: Wide-open Great St Wilfrid the headline act on Ripon's feature day

A rare 15-runner field for this afternoon's £100,000 Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon but it looks a devilishly tricky sprint to navigate, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.50 Ripon - Justanotherbottle looks to defend Wilfrid crown

The obvious place to start is last year's winner Justanotherbottle, who bids for an 11th career victory for the Kevin Ryan team - namesake Kevin Stott in the saddle with the veteran drawn nicely in stall 10.

Blackrod is the likely favourite in the big race (2:50) for trainer Ed Bethell who takes over the training of this progressive four-year-old from Michael Dods after a seventh in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Ben Curtis partners up with the horse for the first time but he has a tricky draw to navigate in stall one.

Others to consider include consistent veteran Summerghand for David O'Meara, alongside Fortamour and Misty Grey.

2.41 Doncaster - Dash winner bids to back up

Another good sprint heat (Racing League On Sky Sports Racing Handicap - 2:41) takes place at fellow Yorkshire venue Doncaster, with Epsom Dash winner Tees Spirit lining up for the Adrian Nicholls team with Barry McHugh taking the ride.

Eight runners line up, with Rum Cocktail one to note with some decent form for Clive Cox, while Lullaby Bay also looks interesting.

She rattled off three successive wins for the Karl Burke team before a disappointing run at Ayr in a Listed heat - this is a big step down in grade.

8.50 Wolverhampton - Hannon's Paradise chases hat-trick

Richard Hannon would not have too many runners down at this grade, so Sandy Paradise definitely needs noting in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap (8:50) under Sam Hitchcott.

She has won on her last two starts at Lingfield and Kempton so is bidding for three successive all-weather wins at three different tracks.

Helm Rock will carry 10st 9lb after bolting up at Carlisle earlier this month but looks the class act under Nicola Currie for the Daniel and Claire Kubler team.

Saturday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Ripon, Doncaster and Wolverhampton live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, August 13.