Prix Jacques Le Marois: Coroebus bids to continue unbeaten season for Charlie Appleby and William Buick

There’s no shortage of stars on show at Deauville this afternoon with an excellent nine heading to post for a vintage renewal of the Prix Jacques Le Marois, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.55 Deauville - Coroebus bids to continue flawless campaign

2000 Guineas and St. James's Palace hero Coroebus is back as he bids to land a third Group One in the Prix Jacques Le Marois (2:55) for William Buick and Charlie Appleby.

The three-year-old colt gets weight from his older rivals and has a favourite's chance, although this is the first time he steps into open company.

In doing so, he faces the likes of Prince Of Wales's Stakes winner State Of Rest, who drops back to the mile trip after winning over 10 furlongs at the Royal meeting for Joseph O'Brien.

Inspiral lost her unbeaten record in the Falmouth Stakes under Frankie Dettori last time out, being beaten by Prosperous Voyage who also lines up here but is likely to go off a bigger price than her fellow three-year-old rival.

The international element comes from Japan with Yoshito Yahagi's Bathrat Leon who was fourth in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, while the home team can boast the unbeaten Erevann, trained by Jean-Claude Rouget in the famous Aga Khan colours.

Image: Inspiral runs out a hugely impressive winner of the Coronation Stakes

4.05 Deauville - Buick and Appleby team up on undercard

The Godolphin combo of Buick and Appleby could well be eyeing up a Group double if all goes to plan earlier on the card, as they combine with three-year-old filly Eternal Pearl in the Group Three Prix Minerve (4:05).

She only got off the mark in an ordinary Kempton novice in June but has since took the scalp of Rose Of Kildare in a Newmarket Listed heat and looks progressive.

Eight rivals line up in opposition, including Ed Walker's Kawida, Jessica Harrington's Fennela and Gleneagles filly Melo Melo for Francis-Henri Graffard.

3.53 Southwell - 14 line up in ultra-competitive sprint

Two last time out winners in Sergeant Tibbs and Badri will likely be towards the head of the market in the XYZ Rail Partnering With Southwell Racecourse Handicap (3:53).

In what is probably the pick of the domestic action, Badri has won over this course and distance for the Ruth Carr team and retains the services of Lewis Edmunds, although this looks a more competitive heat.

Another to note has to be three-year-old Phinow from the Charlie Hills yard for John Dance, who was a good second at Wolverhampton last time out.

Sunday racecards I Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Deauville and Southwell, live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, August 14.