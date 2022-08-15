Juddmonte International: Baaeed faces six rivals at York with unbeaten record on the line over new trip

Baaeed will face six rivals as he steps up in distance for Wednesday's Juddmonte International Stakes at York.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old is unbeaten in nine runs to date, racking up Group One triumphs on his last five starts with all those runs coming over a mile.

He tackles 10 furlongs for the first time on the Knavesmire and will count defending champion Mishriff among his challengers.

John and Thady Gosden's charge hacked up by six lengths in the race last year, but has failed to strike in four subsequent runs, most recently coming home a distant third in the King George at Ascot.

Haggas is well aware of Mishriff's credentials, but is eager to test his stable star in an event that is part of the Qipco British Champions Series ahead of his likely retirement at the end of the year.

He said: "I'm looking forward to it. We've always felt he'd be better over further, but we've got a few people emailing us and casting doubt on whether we should be doing it. But Sheikha Hissa is up for the challenge and I think it would be remiss of us not to give it a go.

"There's nothing I can do about the competition on the day, and if the Mishriff of last year comes to York in the same form he'll be incredibly difficult to beat, as he was unbelievably impressive that day.

"Mishriff ran a very, very good race in the Eclipse and a little bit of a lacklustre race in the King George, so who knows which one will turn up. But he'll be a danger, as will lots of others."

Haggas' Alenquer was second to Mishriff last year and he tries his luck again with the trainer having a third string to his bow in Dubai Honour, who was edged out by the reopposing Sir Busker at York last month.

Native Trail, winner of the Irish 2,000 Guineas, represents Charlie Appleby and the Godolphin team after finishing a close-up third in the Eclipse on his first try at 10 furlongs, while Aidan O'Brien fields High Definition, who is seeking a first win in nearly two years.

Appleby's four-time winner Secret State heads six for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes, taking a step up from handicap level to tackle this Group Two trial for the St Leger. He will be joined by stablemate and Bahrain Trophy third Walk Of Stars.

James Ferguson is also doubled handed with Deauville Legend, winner of the Bahrain Trophy and second in the Gordon Stakes, and juvenile Group One winner El Bodegon.

O'Brien's Aikhal and the Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance complete the field.

Nine runners tackle the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes, with Chaldean, Hectic and Local Dynasty key names.