Hollie Doyle blog: James Ferguson's El Bodegon the star ride in Great Voltigeur on Juddmonte day

Sky Sports Racing's Hollie Doyle is back to give us her views on the Juddmonte International and her best rides over the week at York.

James Ferguson is a young trainer going places and I'm delighted to be given the ride on his classy colt EL BODEGON in the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes (3.00) on the opening day of the Ebor Festival at York on Wednesday.

This lovely son of Kodiac is one of two key runners in the tried-and-tested St Leger trial for James, who also runs Bahrain Trophy winner Deauville Legend. El Bodegon holds an entry in the world's oldest Classic while his stable companion has the Melbourne Cup on his agenda.

Image: El Bodegon will be in action at York on Wednesday

El Bodegon has run two rock-solid races in Group One company in France this season, finishing second to subsequent Eclipse winner Vadeni in the French Derby at Chantilly before making the frame again in the Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp last month.

A Group One winner at two, he's the top-rated horse in the race with 6lb in hand at the weights over Charlie Appleby's progressive Godolphin favourite Secret State.

I often ride out for James when I'm in Newmarket and have so far enjoyed a healthy strike rate for him: three winners from 12 rides, to be exact. Hopefully that's about to get even better!

Project back at scene of juvenile win

PROJECT DANTE, who still holds an entry in Friday's Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York, will be my first ride for trainer Bryan Smart in the opening Sky Bet & Symphony Group Handicap (1.50).

Drawn over on the far side in stall four in this 5.5f dash, he will hopefully get a nice tow into a race which pitches him against his in-form stable-mate Bond Chairman.

Image: Project Dante finishes third in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot

Project Dante's been gelded and undergone wind surgery since making a big impression as a two-year-old last year when he finished a close third behind Perfect Power and Go Bears Go in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He won his novice over 6f on the Knavesmire so hopefully can rediscover his best form for his owners the Bond family, who are such big supporters of York racecourse.

Step up key to Praiano

The step up to the extended 2m could be the making of Roger Varian's PRAIANO, who gets into the Sky Bet Stayers Handicap (4.10) off a light weight.

This four-year-old stayed on stoutly to be second in a 1m6f Newmarket handicap earlier this month and looks well placed on a nice big galloping track that should be tailor-made.

Being by Dubawi, stamina looks to be his strongest suit and although I've never ridden him before I'm expecting him to go well from a decent draw in stall eight, which should allow me to get him into a nice position early in the race.

Later, I link-up with local trainer Roger Fell on SHINE'S AMBITION in the Sky Bet Nursery Handicap (5.20) over 6f.

Unplaced in the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last time, he's shown ability in three novice races at this trip and also has a relatively light weight. He's declared to run again at York over 7f on Thursday.

Baaeed to show something special

Like most racing fans I'm hoping to see unbeaten superstar BAAEED make it 10 in a row in the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35) at York on Wednesday.

Following five straight Group Ones over 1m, he's entering uncharted waters on his first attempt at 10f but I have no doubt about him staying the trip in style.

Image: Jim Crowley celebrates Baaeed's ninth career success in the Sussex Stakes

Baaeed is bred to stay - he's by Sea The Stars out of a Kingmambo mare who won at the distance - and for me will simply have too much speed for his main rivals Mishriff and the young pretender Native Trial.

Last year's impressive winner Mishriff must be respected back over his optimum 10f and Native Trial proved he has the credentials with a big performance in the Eclipse, but William Haggas' star looks ready to prove beyond question that he really is something special.

All systems go for Nunthorpe bid

It's certainly exciting to be on the ante-post favourite for the Group One Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3.35) on Friday, which could be a big day for me on two counts.

Richard Fahey's two-year-old THE PLATINUM QUEEN has been supplemented by owners Middleham Park Racing following her breath-taking performance at Goodwood when she broke the 5f track record.

It's going to be a much deeper test against the best older sprinters in the business but she gets a ton of weight in the 5f showpiece. Off just eight stone, I'm hoping that great big turbo she has under her bonnet really kicks in.

Image: The Platinum Queen sprints clear to win at Goodwood

Weather permitting, I'll be going from one extreme to the other if TRUESHAN stands his ground against old adversary Stradivarius in the big stayers' feature, the Group Two Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup (2.25).

Anyone who follows Trueshan will know he needs give in the ground to be at his brilliant best but there doesn't appear to be much rain in the local forecast later in the week so he's not certain to stand his ground.

Alan King's star also holds an entry in the Listed Chester Stakes over 1m6f on Saturday as another potential option if the thunderstorms arrive in the North West but fail to hit York.