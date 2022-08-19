Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes: Highland Princess a popular sprint winner for local trainer John Quinn

Star mare Highfield Princess bagged a second Group One with a blistering sprinting display to take the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York for Jason Hart and John Quinn.

The five-year-old won at the highest level for the first time earlier this month in the Prix Maurice De Gheest at Deauville over the six-and-a-furlong distance.

But any pre-race concerns that she wouldn't be able to keep pace with the five-furlong speedsters were quickly put to bed, as she travelled strongly for Hart behind two-year-old filly The Platinum Queen and Hollie Doyle who made the early running.

And as Doyle's mount just began to wander across the track, Hart asked his ride for maximum effort and she picked up in fine fashion, quickening right away from all of her rivals for a stunning two-and-a-half length success, giving Yorkshire handler John Quinn a famous local victory.

The Platinum Queen and Doyle hung on to take a good second for the Middleham Park team, with Emaraaty Ana recording a season best to finish third for Kevin Stott and Kevin Ryan.

Khaadem was in fourth for Ryan Moore, with favourite Royal Aclaim a disappointing sixth for the James Tate team, who is still looking for a first Group One victory.

Speaking after the race, a delighted trainer Quinn said: "She didn't run at two and it took her quite a while to learn her trade. She won three races as a three-year-old and then last year she won at Royal Ascot and she was placed in several Group races.

Image: Highfield Princess and Jason Hart power clear to win the Nunthorpe Stakes

"This year she won the All-Weather Final at Newcastle and then we said we'd run in the Duke of York and she romped up.

"She ran very well at Royal Ascot and then she won well in France 12 days ago. She's come back and won really well here.

"We put her in the Foret and the Abbaye, so all being well two more runs - Foret or Abbaye, and the Breeders' Cup. I'm delighted to have her."

The winning rider couldn't hide his emotion after the race, admitting that victory on the Knavesmire was even more special than her first Group One prize in France earlier this month.

He said: "She gave me my first Group One winner a couple of weeks ago and it probably means more today to do it on home soil. She deserved it.

"I was really confident, the two-year-old was giving us a nice tow and I thought I'd be able to pick her up whenever I wanted really.

"I thought if I could just hold her together for the middle part of the race she'd finish her race off. She's definitely getting quicker."