City Of York Stakes: Frankie Dettori dazzles as Kinross sprints to Group Two glory on Ebor day

Frankie Dettori was at his best on the Knavesmire as Kinross came with a late burst to win the City Of York Stakes for in-form Ralph Beckett.

The five-year-old had advertised his well-being when going down by a neck to Sandrine at Goodwood in the Lennox Stakes, but the tables were easily turned in this Group Two contest.

Dettori was motionless as he tracked the pace set by Art Power, who was quickly challenged by Pogo and Sandrine approaching the final furlong.

Yet once Kinross was given a inch of rein, Dettori barely had to move a muscle to persuade his mount to go clear. The 5/1 chance had a length and quarter to spare at the line from Pogo, with Sandrine a length and a half further down in third.

Beckett said: "He ought to have won the Lennox, that's a matter of opinion though. We thought this race had really set up well for him and so it proved.

"As he's got older he's got hardier, he was quite fragile as a young horse, he didn't really come to maturity until he was gelded and then everything started to work out from there.

"He's definitely not ground dependent any more and that's great, we minded him last year and it worked out for us. We haven't had so many choices this year, he was always going to win from halfway.

"I'm delighted, he's a very fun horse to have. He might go to the Park Stakes, I'd drop him back to six in the Haydock Park sprint if it came up soft but he'll definitely go to the Foret all being well."

Image: Frankie Dettori and Kinross (left) get home in front in the City Of York Stakes

Alflaila sets up shot at big-money Bahrain bid

Alflaila came from last to first under Jim Crowley to plunder the Group Three Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes at York.

Masekela set a decent pace in the nine-furlong contest and still held every chance with a furlong to race, yet once the former champion jockey found his rhythm, the Owen Burrows-trained son of Dark Angel found another gear.

The 3/1 chance became the first three-year-old to win the contest since 2009, having two-and-a-quarter-lengths to spare over Finest Sound, who stuck on well under Silvestre de Sousa.

Mighty Ulysses, sent off the even-money favourite, proved disappointing, briefly flattering until his run petered out with a furlong to race.

Image: Alflaila and Jim Crowley win the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York

"He can set your heart racing a bit because he steps slow, but that suits him and coming up in trip now I felt he hit the line strong," said Burrows.

"He galloped right around the corner and I think another furlong wouldn't go amiss. They got racing and just left him a little flat footed for a second but once he hit top gear he got into his stride and did it well.

"He won first time at Ascot, he just missed the break in the Jersey and looking back now, he was never going to be competitive then. He ran well at Newmarket, he's progressing nicely.

"This is a Bahrain win and you're in but that's in November. He's in on Arc weekend in the Prix Dollar on the Saturday but Anmaat is in that as well, we'll see."

Soulcombe and Doyle storm to Melrose victory

Soulcombe turned the Sky Bet Melrose Handicap at York into a procession under Hollie Doyle.

Slowly away, as he usually is, the William Haggas-trained three-year-old only made his handicap debut in June off a lowly mark of 68.

He went on to follow up off 6lb higher at Ascot but was beaten at Goodwood last time out when catching the eye behind Secret State.

Sent off the 3/1 favourite, Doyle began to make progress with two furlongs to run but the prolific winner Caius Chorister had the rest of the field on the stretch.

Image: Soulcombe and Hollie Doyle destroyed their rivals in the Melrose at York

Had it not been for the well handicapped winner, David Menuisier's filly would have won for the sixth time in a row but Soulcombe could have scored by double the four and a quarter lengths that he did if Doyle had so wanted. Adjuvant was third.

The winner was a relatively rare ride for Doyle off Haggas, who employs her husband Tom Marquand as his stable jockey.

"He's got lots of talent but he's got a few quirks, he should have won at Goodwood but he was so far back, though he finished well," said Haggas.

"I haven't done a lot with him between races, he's just been quietly away. He's only won off 83, he might win off a bit more but whether he'll win a Stakes race, I don't know.

"He's well bred (by Frankel out of Group One-winner Ribbons), when they're well bred and they stay and they get their confidence, you never know what might happen."

Summerghand proved a popular winner of the Sky Bet Constantine Handicap for Yorkshire trainer David O'Meara.

Having the 69th race of his career, the eight-year-old was given a peach of a ride by Danny Tudhope, sluicing through the field to nab top weight Commanche Falls, who had won the Stewards' Cup at Goodwood for a second time.

Drawn on the wrong side in the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon last week, the 15/2 chance won by three-quarters of a length.

Paddy Twomey had been close with his previous two winners at the meeting with La Petite Coco third in the Yorkshire Oaks and Earl Or Tyrone filling the same sport in the Ebor but made sure he left with a winner when Treasure Trove landed the Julia Graves Roses Stakes.

Given a confident ride by Billy Lee who sat off the rapid pace, she quickened up in fine style to win going away at 4/1.

Rocket Rodney, the 6/4 favourite, seemed to have everything covered at one stage but simply had no answer to Treasure Trove who won going away.

Lee said: "We went quick but that suits this filly, at halfway she came alive. I probably could have sat another half furlong but she picked up and flew to the line. This five furlongs is for her, she's a filly that will probably step into Group company and the Breeders' Cup could be on the agenda."