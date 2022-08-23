Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pisgah Pike bids to give weight to classy opponents at Worcester

Pisgah Pike took a big pot in the Market Rasen Summer Handicap Hurdle earlier this season and will try to land another decent prize against some good rivals at Worcester on Tuesday.

Worcester 3:00 - Classy hurdlers clash in feature

The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (3:00) has just the six runners, but it still looks a competitive heat with plenty of intriguing runners.

Top weight Pisgah Pike is the obvious place to start, having taken the £45,000 prize in Market Rasen's feature handicap last month, and as a result has jumped up to a mark of 132 for the Jamie Snowden team.

John Spearing sends Pillar Of Steel, with Jamie Moore in the saddle, having finished second in his last two starts.

Others to note include Bannister, in the famous Double Shuffle colours, as well as Glimpse Of Gold and Hurricane Ali.

Bangor 1:45 - Imperial team chasing a hat-trick

Fergal O'Brien has enjoyed another strong start of the season and sends Imperial Sachin's into what looks a good renewal of the tote Placepot, Small Stakes Big Possibilities Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle (1:45).

New recruit Jack Hogan takes the ride, having guided this horse to victory over the larger obstacles at Uttoxeter last month.

Gary Hanmer's Bright Sunbird leads the potential opponents with Kevin Brogan taking the ride, while Blakeney Point - a classy flat performer - could take a step forward for the Donald McCain team with daughter Abbie in the saddle.

Fontwell 6:30 - Soul Icon bids for third win in 2022

Soul Icon has been something of a revelation this year and is going for a third victory in 2022 in the Fontwell Handicap Hurdle (6:30).

The Keiran Burke and Harry Kimber combination go again, although Genuflex is a consistent performer and could put it up to him for the Milton Harris team, flipping back to hurdles after a pipe-opener on the flat.

Also of interest could well be Quickbuck, who rounds off the three-runner field, formerly trained by Willie Mullins but now with the Nicky Henderson team.

Watch every race from Worcester, Bangor and Fontwell live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, August 23.