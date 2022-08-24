Today on Sky Sports Racing: Cawthorne chasing four-timer at Sedgefield for Greenall and Guerriero

Lingfield host another competitive all-weather card alongside Sedgefield’s Ladies Evening card, with Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s Cawthorne chasing a four-timer.

Lingfield 3:10 - Consistent performer goes for Ghiani team

Ford Madox Brown has become a little frustrating despite running with plenty of credit in recent starts, placing in his last four runs for the Stuart Williams team and has a good opportunity in the Oliver Bass 29th Birthday Celebration Handicap (3:10).

Marco Ghiani has taken the ride on every start and stays in the saddle here, although it's again very competitive with last time out winner Thapa Vic topping the weights for the Mark Rimmell team, with red-hot Rob Hornby in the plate.

Others to note include three-year-old duo Tyson and Bethersden Boy, as well as Tom Clover's Papa Cocktail with apprentice Connor Planas taking the ride.

Lingfield 1:40 - Doyle takes interesting ride in maiden

Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle has a decent set of rides on the card, including in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415/EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (1:40) on Jackie Diamond for the Dominic Ffrench Davis team.

The two-year-old sprung a shock on debut, finishing second at Brighton despite being unfancied in the market.

Liberty Mountain is another of interest, running a good second for the Joseph Parr team while Ellexis was an eyecatcher on debut at Ascot and could well be a threat here.

Sedgefield 6:20 - Cawthorne chasing four-timer

Cawthorne will no doubt be a short-priced favourite to land the Clan Young Suite Reiver Apartments Berwick Handicap Chase (6:20), having won his last three starts for the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero team.

It will be his fourth different track in as many starts, having landed the prize at Worcester, Uttoxeter and Market Rasen already this season.

Most of the opposition come into this race in poor form, although Dianne Sayer's veteran Tonto's Spirit lines up for the 72nd time at this venue and has had a pipe-opener on the flat in the last month.

Watch every race from Lingfield and Sedgefield live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, August 24.