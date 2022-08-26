Today on Sky Sports Racing: Haymaker back at Ffos Las in search of more success for Hughie Morrison

It is all eyes on West Wales on Sky Sports Racing on Friday as a number of Flat racing's top names head to Ffos Las for a competitive seven-race card.

4.25 Ffos Las - Emperor Spirit & Haymaker clash in feature handicap

The feature class three Adey Magnaclean Handicap (4.25pm) looks a cracker with nine heading to post and a wide-open contest expected.

Several in the race have chances including Hughie Morrison's Haymaker, a dominant course and distance winner 16 days ago. Morrison recalls the services of jockey Ross Coakley with an extra 10lb to carry over the six-furlong journey.

Archie Watson's Emperor Spirit drops down in class having run with real credit to be seventh in the valuable Great St Wilfrid at Ripon earlier this month. The four-year-old makes a first trip to Wales, with Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle booked to ride.

Another heading from Ripon to Ffos Las is the Mick Channon-trained Chairmanoftheboard, who also drops in class having previously been tried in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot back in June.

Bernardo O'Reilly won over this course and distance back in August 2019 and has not been too far away in recent starts at Nottingham and Ayr so trainer Richard Spencer will be hopeful of another good run.

2.10 Ffos Las - Frequent Flyer features among strong field of juveniles

The Alpha Heating Innovation / EBF Novice Stakes (2.10) could unearth a future star as 13 juveniles clash in the seven-and-a-half-furlong contest.

Of those with previous racecourse experience, the standout is Andrew Balding's Frequent Flyer, a runner-up over the same course and distance at the start of the month.

Captain Wierzba, from the Ralph Beckett team, also finished second on his previous start at Windsor back in May.

Shadwell-owned Daahes is a well-bred type - related to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Awtaad - and makes his debut for Richard Hannon, with Jim Crowley in the saddle.

Image: David Probert, who rides Andrew Balding's Frequent Flyer, is the leading jockey at Ffos Las this season

4.57 Ffos Las - In-form Lexington Knight and Zambezi Magic clash

The finale at Ffos Las is another nine-runner handicap as last-time winner Lexington Knight, Zambezi Magic and Commander Hector clash in the Plumbase Handicap (4.57).

Local trainer Bernard Llewellyn has watched his stable favourite Zambezi Magic win his last two outings at the track and he now steps up to a mile-and-a-half.

Hannon calls on the experience of leading rider Sean Levey to ride Lexington Knight, a winner of a lesser event at Wolverhampton 13 days ago.

Lady Percival is a half-sister to runaway Lonsdale Cup hero Quickthorn and sports the same colours for Morrison and Danny Muscutt.

