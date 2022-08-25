Racing League: Frankie Dettori with another winner as Wales and The West close gap on London and The South

Frankie Dettori was again the toast of the Racing League fans as he teamed up with Zaman Jemil to inch Wales and the West within a point of London and the South at Newcastle.

On a night where Matt Chapman's London and the South struggled to pick up points, Wales and the West and The East took full advantage, with Yorkshire also enjoying a big night.

Kieran Shoemark was the star jockey on the evening, riding two winners for The East - both for trainer Charlie Fellowes - but it was Dettori who stole the show and lit up the evening.

His 25-point victory initially propelled Wales and the West to the top of the table, and finished the evening just a point behind as the Racing League really begins to hot up ahead of Week Four, live from Windsor next Thursday on Sky Sports Racing.

How week three unfolded...

Wynter Wildes and Kieran Shoemark got The East off to the perfect start, edging out Trinity Girl of Yorkshire in the opener.

The first two pulled nicely clear of the third - Emaraty Hero - to give Yorkshire an excellent start to the card - that gave Leonna Mayor's outfit another 33 points, with The East adding the same amount to their tally.

Winning rider Kieran Shoemark said after the race: "She's been very consistent in her last few runs. She bumped into a rapid improver of Andrew Balding's and she deserved to win that - ultimately, she's incredibly tough.

"We didn't go particularly quick early but I wasn't too concerned, when she hit the front she kept finding for me."

Saffie Osborne provided her father Jamie with an important winner for Wales and the West as Tregony got the better of Geremia for Scotland in what was an excellent second race for the Osborne duo's outfit.

Frankie Dettori and Postmark - who combined in week two for victory - were a good third to add a considerable 40 points to the tally, eating further into London and the South's lead.

Race Three went the way of London and the South though, as Menai Bridge and Marco Ghiani got the better of Galiac in a close finish as the front two went further clear in the table.

Outsider Bringitonboris gave Scotland some further handy points, finishing third despite being relatively unfancied at 25/1.

Shoemark doubled up on the evening in Race Four, giving Fresh Hope a beautiful last-to-first ride and edging Team East further up the standings in the process.

The duo were at the rear with two furlongs to run but cut through the pack and got the better of Alrehb with a bit to spare at the line.

But it was Race Five when Dettori added some star dust to the meeting, landing something of a gamble as Zaman Jemil won with any amount in hand in the six-furlong nursery, sending Wales & The West to the top of the table in the process.

The easiest winner of the evening arguably came in Race Six, as Paul Mulrennan gave Yorkshire a much-needed 25 points with Badri who cruised to success in the six-furlong handicap.

Trailing in his wake were Marshall Dan for Scotland, with London & The South reclaiming top spot as Loves Me Likearock bagged third.

And in the finale, Show Me Show Me gave The North an important success in the final race, with Mattice second and Faustus back in third.