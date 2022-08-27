Winter Hill Stakes: Richard Kingscote bags big-race Windsor double with Regal Reality and Cresta

Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote enjoyed a stellar Saturday at Windsor with success in both the August Stakes and Winter Hill Stakes with Regal Reality and Cresta respectively.

That pair of victories was supplemented with success on Magical Merlin (Harry and Roger Charlton) earlier on the night, giving Kingscote a treble on the evening.

In the feature event, it was seven-year-old Regal Reality, who ran down hot favourite Grocer Jack to land the Winter Hill Stakes for trainer Sir Michael Stoute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Derby-winning rider Richard Kingscote had a superb Saturday with victory in both big races at Windsor

The race set up perfectly for the veteran, with Grocer Jack (Tom Marquand) and Majestic Dawn (Neil Callan) both wanting to lead and going at a blistering pace in the early stages.

Majestic Dawn paid for that, finishing last at the finish but the former looked set to quicken again two furlongs out.

However, he could not shake off the late challenge of Regal Reality and Kingscote who had just too much in reserve, pulling clear to win by a neck at the line, with Royal Champion further back in third.

Kingscote told Sky Sports Racing after the race: "The boss was happy with him coming into it today and he got the job done.

"He can sometimes have a tendency to jump slow but he hit the lids well today and got that lovely pitch.

"To be fair, Tom's horse picked up at the two pole and I wasn't sure whether we'd get him but we got to his girths and my lad put in plenty."

Cresta dominates in August Stakes

Earlier on the card, Cresta stamped himself as a stayer to follow after an impressive success in the Listed Royal Windsor August Stakes under Kingscote for the Freddie and Martyn Meade team.

The three-year-old colt put in a career-best effort in fine style, picking up off a strong pace to win by over six lengths at the line from Maksud and Tom Marquand.

It was that pair who set the hot early fractions, but could not sustain that effort in the straight, allowing Cresta to pounce down the outside and win with any amount in hand - Groundbreaker and David Probert were just a neck further back in third.

Speaking after the race, a clearly impressed Kingscote told Sky Sports Racing: "They've worked really hard to settle this horse and he settled well today going off a nice sensible gallop and he's shown a good turn of foot.

"[A strong pace] really helps him but he does seem a little more manageable than he used to be. Jamie Spencer makes him look easy but I think sometimes he's not - today it works out nicely.

"He got breathing, gave me a nice ride and it's good to get on a nice one."