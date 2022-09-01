 Skip to content

Irish Champion Stakes: Sealiway to skip Leopardstown and begin route to Ascot in La Coupe de Maisons-Laffitte at ParisLongchamp

Sealiway set to begin Autumn campaign on Sunday in the La Coupe de Maisons-Laffitte at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing; last year Champion Stakes winner aimed at Ascot return via Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on October 2

Thursday 1 September 2022 13:23, UK

Sealiway
Image: Sealiway was a surprise 12/1 winner of the Champion Stakes at Ascot last year

Last year's Champion Stakes winner Sealiway will miss the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown and begin his route back to Ascot in the La Coupe de Maisons-Laffitte at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Francis-Henri Graffard's four-year-old has been seen four times this year, most notably finishing second to Skalleti in the Prix d'Harcourt and third in the Prix Ganay before coming home fifth in the Prix d'Ispahan on his latest outing in May.

Prior to that he had won Ascot's end-of-season feature when trained by Cedric Rossi, and the same contest is on the agenda once again for the colt and so too is the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - a race in which he finished fifth last term.

QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot live on Sky Sports

QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot live on Sky Sports

Watch as the British Flat season reaches a dramatic finale at Ascot on Qipco Champions Day, all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday October 15

"He's not going to Ireland, he's running on Sunday in a Group Three over 10 furlongs," said Graffard. "He is in very good from and it will be a good starting point for an autumn campaign of the Arc and Ascot."

Another regular at Ascot's end-of-season finale is Graffard's seven-year-old gelding The Revenant, the winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in 2020 having finished second the year before.

Trending

Last season he was fourth behind Baaeed in the same contest and is pencilled in to return to the Berkshire meeting once again come October.

French raider The Revenant wins the QEII at Ascot last year
Image: French raider The Revenant wins the QEII at Ascot

A run in the Prix du Moulin on Sunday will come first, after which Graffard may target the Prix Daniel Wildenstein at the same track - victory in which would be a third for the chestnut.

Also See:

"He's very well, he's going to run in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp at the weekend," the trainer said. "We'll hope for a bit of rain in the next few weeks, the horse is well and he has an entry in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein so we will see - then he will come to Ascot, definitely."

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports Racing

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports Racing

Watch every race of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend from ParisLongchamp live on Sky Sports Racing on October 1-2

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema