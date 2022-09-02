Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey expected to leave hospital next week after Galway fall

Apprentice Wesley Joyce is expected to leave hospital next week after making "significant progress" in his recovery from a fall at Galway in July.

Joyce was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event, when the horse stumbled at a road crossing and unseated him.

The fall caused serious injury to Joyce's chest and he was treated on track before being transferred to an intensive care unit.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer for the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board, said via a statement on Twitter: "I am pleased to report that Wesley has made significant progress in his recovery from the injuries he sustained on the 28th July.

"Wesley suffered a number of complex injuries that included a vascular injury within his chest, damage to his larynx and also to his lungs, ribs and collarbone.

"He remains under the terrific care of the team at University Hospital Galway and is in good form. It is hoped Wesley will be discharged next week at which point he will commence his rehabilitation process.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"The incredible support from his family, racing colleagues, and wider public in recent weeks has been hugely uplifting and Wesley wishes to express his thanks to everyone for their support.

"Wesley and the IHRB continue to be thankful of the care Wesley received on track from the Order of Malta and Doctors on duty and the incredible team at University Hospital Galway."