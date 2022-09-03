Superior Mile: Triple Time oozes class in Haydock victory for Kevin Ryan and Andrea Atzeni to set up ParisLongchamp bid

Kevin Ryan could not hide his enthusiasm as Triple Time made a winning return to action following a year off the track in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock.

Viewed as a 2000 Guineas prospect in the spring, he picked up a problem after a racecourse gallop which has kept him out of action until now.

With the race reduced to just four runners due to the quickening ground, Triple Time was sent off the 13/8 favourite but he oozed class.

Brought into contention smoothly by Andrea Atzeni, he only needed to be kept up to his work to win by a length and three-quarters to set himself up for a big autumn.

"To quicken up and go through the line like that, I couldn't be happier. He's very special, he's got a lot of talent," said Ryan. "I'll have a chat with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid (owner) tomorrow, it was all about today, hopefully he comes home safe.

"The Grey Gatsby would be my best middle-distance horse, he was a multiple Group One winner, but this is a very good horse, he's a special talent.

Image: Andrea Atzeni steered Triple Time to a third consecutive victory at Haydock

"I was devastated when he went wrong before the Guineas, I thought he had a real chance. He actually did it on the track at Newmarket, he came back with a lameness after a great piece of work, a tiny stress fracture.

"We've given him loads of time but this was coming a bit quick, I'd have loved another gallop. He's obviously very special to do that.

"We'll have a look at the Group Two on Arc weekend (Prix Daniel Wildenstein) but I'll chat to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid first. It's all about next year."

Naval Power books Royal Lodge ticket with Ascendant success

Naval Power made his odds-on backers sweat when stretching his unbeaten record to four in the Betfair Daily Tips On Betting.Betfair Ascendant Stakes at Haydock.

Charlie Appleby's Teofilo colt had impressed when winning at Ascot last time out, so much so that he was sent off the 1/3 favourite for the Listed contest over a mile.

However, with just over a furlong to run William Buick had nowhere to go, locked in behind the pace-setting Lion Of War and with Dancing Magic on his outside.

Image: William Buick drives Naval Power out to win the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock

Thankfully for his supporters the gap eventually appeared and when it did Naval Power was able to breeze towards a length-and-a-quarter win from Dancing Magic and bigger targets now await.

"That was another good learning day for him really," said Appleby. "Will got him into a nice box seat, but then he had to fight for his gap. His class prevailed in the end.

Image: Buick on board Naval Power after victory at Haydock

"He had a penalty, he brought experience into the race and the one thing I was confident he would do was see it out well and when the gap appeared, his stamina came in.

"The plan, if all went well, which thankfully it has, was to head towards the Royal Lodge (Newmarket, September 24). The Futurity at Doncaster could come into it but he's a Teofilo so the ground might not suit.

"On pedigree he should easily stay a mile and a quarter but he was very impressive at Ascot over seven."