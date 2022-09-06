Today on Sky Sports Racing: Son of Golden Horn out to score on handicap debut for David Pipe team

Hexham headlines our Tuesday action with David Pipe sending the unexposed Nibras Gold into a competitive handicap hurdle, live on Sky Sports Racing.

5:25 Hexham - Son of Golden Horn makes handicap debut

Four-year-old Nibras Gold is certainly the most interesting runner in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (5:25) and will likely go off favourite under David Noonan for the David Pipe team.

The son of Golden Horn certainly has an interesting profile, having won one of three starts and finishing second on the other two, with the win coming at Worcester.

Well Educated could be the biggest danger for the Jonathan and George Bewley combo, having recorded two wins from last four starts.

On last run, he was a well-beaten third at Cartmel but that was a 12-runner heat at Class 3 level, and this looks a step down in grade.

6.55 Hexham - Larry Looby chasing five-timer

Also on the Hexham card, course and distance specialist Larry Looby landed a win at the venue before rattling off further successes at Cartmel and most recently at Sedgefield - he chases a five-timer here.

The At The Races App Expert Tips Handicap Chase (6:55) has a very competitive feel to it though, with Storm Lorenzo coming into this off the back of three good efforts for the Rebecca Menzies team.

Mah Mate Bob is another with excellent form, having won his last two for the Bewley team, both at Cartmel. Kauto D'Amour for Sue Smith also comes into consideration.

11.30 Auteuil - Potential stars on show at Auteuil

Plenty of good juvenile hurdlers have won this race down the years, and plenty of big names are represented in the 2022 renewal of the Listed Pelat Hurdle (11:30).

Pearl Of Wisdom is possibly the most eye-catching, having won easily by six lengths at Clairefontaine for the Francois Nicolle team - regular pilot Angelo Zuliani is in the saddle.

Villa Rica has already had five starts over obstacles at this stage, including a Grade 3 victory at this venue, although was beaten back at Listed level last time out.

Tuesday, September 6.