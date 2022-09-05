Japan Racing Association Sceptre Stakes: Matt Chapman's runner guide and big-race verdict

Sky Sports Racing pundit Matt Chapman is back with his runner-by-runner guide and a big-race verdict ahead of the big race on the opening day of the Leger meeting at Doncaster.

BOUNCE THE BLUES

Jockey: William Buick Trainer: Andrew Balding

Two wins from 15 starts and mixes 7f/1m. Fair run at Sundown last time behind Potapova and has been to Doncaster twice before when third in this race in 2020 and fifth in the 2021 Doncaster Mile. Hold up performer would like a strong pace and should get it.

DIVINE MAGIC

J: Neil Callan T: Marco Botti

Really shouldn't be good enough for a race like this but ran well against the in-form Orbaan at Ascot last time. Clearly hoping to get Black Type for getting in the frame.

NIZAAKA

J: Cieren Fallon T: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Was progressing well from marks in the 70s until well beaten by Potapova at Sundown last time. Might be a bit better at the trip than a mile but hard to fancy.

NOVEMBA

J: Bouyrzhan Murzabayev T: Peter Schiergen

Only two wins from 13 starts but classy sort who won at Group 2 in Dusseldorf last year. A fourth at Royal Ascot behind Saffron Beach in the Duke of Cambridge was a decent effort and if repeated will be hard to beat. Usually a front-runner although was slowly away when last seen.

ROMANTIC RIVAL

J: Kevin Stott T: George Boughey

Another chasing Black Type. Won nicely at Kempton two runs ago but hopeless at Ascot last time. Hard to predict.

SUNSET BAY

J: Rob Hornby T: Ed Walker

Good wins at Sundown and Newbury last season but well beaten in this race last year and poor last time although not disgraced on Haydock re-appearance. Plenty to find.

UMM KULTHUM

J: Oisin Orr T: Richard Fahey

Up to this at best and returned this season with a win at Newmarket. Then outclassed in Group 1 at Royal Ascot before not being beaten far by Flotus over 6f at York. This trip might stretch stamina.

Image: Neil Callan celebrates victory in the Shergar Cup on Adaay In Asia

ADAAY IN ASIA

J: Dylan Hogan T: Harry Dunlop

Four-race winning spree has seen her mark go from 81 to 98. Raised to this trip last time at York and showed a bit more to score. This might well be a class too far but has the winning habit so not ignored. Also gets 4lb from the older horses.

HEREDIA

J: Sean Levey T: Richard Hannon

Looked a star early season with wins at York and then in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot. Not so good in Listed at Sandown and Group 3 at Goodwood but far from disgraced. Another who will want a strong gallop at this trip.

Image: Heredia (gold cap) drifts across but holds on to win the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot

HONEY SWEET

J: Clifford Lee T: Karl Burke

Once a Listed winner at Deauville and at peak not been far off these. Hard to fancy on recent runs but at best could hit the frame.

NECTARIS

J: Ryan Moore T: Jessica Harrington

Irish raider stays well and not beaten far by Oscula at Deauville last time. Also a good third in a big field at Galway. Getting 4lb from the older horses could easily get in the mix.

MATT CHAPMAN'S VERDICT:

This should really be between Heredia, Novemba and Bounce the Blues. If Novemba gets out and gets a strong gallop (not certain as missed break last time) it could set up nicely for the 2020 third BOUNCE THE BLUES.