St Leger: Racing on Saturday cancelled with Doncaster to host nine races on Sunday including Classic

All fixtures in British racing on Saturday, September 10 have been cancelled; the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster moved to Sunday as part of nine race card; all racing to return on Sunday, except Musselburgh due to The Queen's body lying in state in Scotland

British racing on Saturday, September 10 has been cancelled as an ongoing mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, with the St Leger at Doncaster moved to Sunday as part of a nine-race card.

All fixtures in British racing will return on Sunday, with the exception of Musselburgh due to the Queen's body lying in state in Scotland.

The St Leger, Britain's final Classic of the year, will feature alongside four other Group Two fixtures on Sunday, including the Flying Childers and the Doncaster Cup - moved from Friday's original schedule.

In a statement on Friday, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said: "British racing remains in mourning today regarding the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

"As an ongoing mark of respect it has been determined that, alongside the cancellation of fixtures on 8 and 9 September, all racing will also be cancelled tomorrow, Saturday 10 September. Scheduled fixtures and racing events will return on Sunday 11 September."



Julie Harrington, the BHA's chief executive, said: "Her Majesty the Queen's affinity and bond with British racing was enduring and unique, and a number of our sport's participants have a close, direct relationship with her.

"It is out of respect for this, and in sympathy with her family including King Charles III, that the sport has taken the decision to continue our suspension of fixtures into Saturday.

"The return of racing on Sunday will see the running of the Cazoo St Leger, one of Britain's five Classic races and a race which the Queen won with her filly Dunfermline in 1977.

"This will also provide an opportunity for the sport and its supporters to pay its respects to Her Majesty, for the contribution which she has made to the sport to be marked, and for racing to express its deep gratitude to her and sympathies to her family."

All racecourses will continue to mark Her Majesty's passing with tributes on-course. Flags will fly at half-mast, jockeys will wear black armbands while riding in each race and a period of silence will be observed prior to the opening race at each meeting.

Doncaster's nine-race card on Sunday

12.30 - Champagne Stakes (Group Two)

13.00 - Handicap Stakes

13.35 - Flying Childers Stakes (Group Two)

14.10 - Portland Handicap Stakes

14.45 - Doncaster Cup Stakes (Group Two)

15.20 - Park Stakes (Group Two)

15.55 - St Leger Stakes (Group One)

16.30 - Handicap Stakes

17.05 - Mallard Handicap Stakes