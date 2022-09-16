Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes: Sacred back to best with Newbury win to keep Challenge Stakes dream alive

Sacred relished the drop to Listed class for the Dubai Duty Free Cup Stakes at Newbury, winning by six and a half lengths.

William Haggas' filly was only beaten a length first time out this season in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

Connections have aimed high with her since, but while she was beaten less than two lengths in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood, she was marginally disappointing last time out in the City of York Stakes.

Her team had suggested before the race that if she failed to sparkle she could be retired but on the back of an impressive performance, she has earned another chance to go out on a high in Group race company.

Tom Marquand was sat motionless a furlong out as he tracked Saleymm but once Sacred was in the clear, the response was immediate.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel bounded clear under just hands and heels riding as the 10/11 favourite.

"She loves Newbury. Maybe we should get the Challenge Stakes (Newmarket) moved here! But she's a funny old bird, very talented but not the easiest," said Maureen Haggas, wife and assistant to the trainer. "I think after her good run at Ascot, they got too strung out at York and she lost interest."

Chris Richardson, managing director of owner Cheveley Park Stud added: "The Challenge Stakes is a possibility. We've been trying to get her back on track. She ran well at Royal Ascot and has moved on from it today."

Vertem Futurity on the agenda for Stormbuster

Andrew Balding's regally-bred Stormbuster created a minor surprise with a runaway win in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions Stakes at Newbury.

By the exalted stallion Dubawi and out of the Group Two-winning mare Barshiba, Stormbuster is a full brother to owner/breeder Jeff Smith's Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen.

Given that he had already had three runs and was still to break his maiden, though, he was sent off at 6/1 in just a four-runner field.

Image: Andrew Balding could send Stormbuster for the Vertem Futurity at Doncaster

Charlie Appleby's impressive debut scorer Highbank was the 8/13 favourite but Ryan Moore was just about the first to start sending out distress signals.

Richard Hannon's Classic was also highly regarded but neither of the market leaders could get anywhere near Stormbuster, who made all under David Probert.

Second in Listed company last time out, the step up to a mile appeared to suit him and he looks set to test his mettle at the highest level in Doncaster's Vertem Futurity Stakes next month.

Crystallium keeps Guineas dream alive

Tom Clover may have a 1000 Guineas contender on his hands as Crystallium maintained her unbeaten record in the Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises British EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes at Newbury.

A winner at Chelmsford on her debut, she had missed several engagements since due to unsuitable ground but Clover has clearly done the right thing in looking after her.

Giving weight away all round to some promising types, David Egan's mount looked to face a tall order when the only other previous winner in the field, Wyoming, shot clear. However, Crystallium stuck to her task well and won going away by a length.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 33/1 from 50s for Newmarket.

Image: David Egan won his first British Classic with Eldar Eldarov in Saturday's Leger

"She looked like she'd strengthened up since her first run, and she did a good bit of work the other day with a decent filly," said Clover. "She's still quite unfurnished and will get a mile next year.

"I don't want her to run on extremes of ground, but if she's all right she'll go for the Oh So Sharp (October 7, Newmarket)."

Marcus Tregoning has a rich history with Newbury's Haynes, Hanson & Clark card and while he was not represented in that particular race this year, he did win the second division of the six-furlong British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

Second on his debut at Windsor, Skysail (5/1) was produced in a timely fashion by Dougie Costello to hold off the late charge of Dark Trooper.

Tregoning introduced his Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather in the corresponding race in 2018.

The first division went to Owen Burrows' Lajooje (5/6 favourite), who had also been runner-up on his debut at Ffos Las. He was ridden by Ryan Moore.