Queen Elizabeth II had a close association with horseracing throughout her 70-year reign; her horses were trained by a number of top trainers including Sir Michael Stoute, John Gosden and Michael Bell; she had 24 Royal Ascot winners and won four of the five Classics

Queen Elizabeth II: Newmarket pays tribute to Her Late Majesty as horses gallop in royal silks on Henry Cecil Open Weekend

Saga, owned by Queen Elizabeth II, heads up the gallops at Newmarket in the royal silks under Rab Havlin

Newmarket paid a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday morning as two of Her Majesty's horses cantered up the gallops with their riders dressed in the royal silks.

The Queen was a prolific owner and breeder, with many of her horses trained by the likes of Sir Michael Stoute, Michael Bell, John and Thady Gosden and William Haggas in Flat racing's headquarters.

Organisers of Newmarket's Henry Cecil Open Weekend arranged for Saga and Educator, handled by the Gosdens and Haggas respectively, to canter on Warren Hill in front of crowds of racing fans.

Saga was partnered by Robert Havlin in his spin, with the grey having come within a head of Royal Ascot victory for The Queen back in June when just touched off in the Britannia Stakes. He is entered in next week's Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

Educator, who was bred by The Queen from one of her established families, was ridden by Michael Hills in his spin. He was a winner at Newmarket in April but has not run since.

Image: Flowers have been laid in Newmarket at a statue commemorating Queen Elizabeth II

Trainer Charlie Fellowes, chairman of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend, said: "The Queen was a huge supporter of British racing and we felt it was important to show Newmarket's appreciation for the enormous contribution she made to our industry.

"It was wonderful for everyone to see two of her horses with riders dressed in her famous silks at a place she loved visiting whenever she could."

Baaeed limbers up for Champions Day with Newmarket stroll

Baaeed took a starring role as he enjoyed a public canter as part of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend.

Many of the town's yards threw open their doors to racing fans, but it was William Haggas' unbeaten colt who highlighted the early morning action on Warren Hill.

Image: Unbeaten superstar Baaeed parades in Newmarket during the Henry Cecil Open Weekend

The four-year-old has yet to be beaten in 10 races, with his last six victories coming in Group One company, including an impressive six-and-a-half-length verdict on his first attempt at 10 furlongs in the Juddmonte International.

Haggas and owner Shadwell announced in the week that Baaeed will finish his career in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot next month, live on Sky Sports Racing, rather than stepping up to 12 furlongs and being supplemented for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

The Sea The Stars colt was centre of attention on Sunday and Haggas' wife Maureen felt Baaeed liked his headline billing.

Image: Baaeed stretching his legs with a gallop at Newmarket on Sunday

She said: "It's great for everyone to see him. He's the sort of character that enjoys it, he likes people looking at him - he's become a bit of a sort of pop star and he's rather enjoying it.

"I know there's been lots of controversy about where he's going to run, but William's plan was always to go for the Champion and I suppose at the end of the day, he's an English horse and it's nice for the English people who supported him all year to see him off.

"Let's hope it all goes OK."

While Baaeed will not head to ParisLongchamp next month, Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista is on course for an Arc date.

The mare has won her last six starts, with five successive victories at the highest level, and she also delighted the Newmarket crowds in a solo canter.

Another multiple Group One victor to strut her stuff was the John and Thady Gosden-trained Nashwa.

Winner of the Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes on her two most recent runs, Nashwa also cantered on Warren Hill with stablemate Saga.