Today on Sky Sports Racing: Charlie Appleby and William Buick back on home soil at Lingfield after North American success

After a pause in British racing to mark the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Lingfield and Newcastle host eight-race cards on Tuesday while there is Listed action from Aueuil, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Lingfield 3.20 - Princeville meets hat-trick seeker New Hope Bullet

Fresh from dominating the Group action at Woodbine and Belmont at the Big A last weekend, Charlie Appleby and William Buick are back on home soil as they team up with another exciting juvenile at Lingfield.

Two-year-old Princeville is among the seven of the 10 runners in the Airey Miller Nursery (3.20pm) to have already broken their maiden tags.

Appleby's son of Exceed And Excel got the job done on his second career start at Yarmouth in July, before bumping into the talented Lady Hamana - fifth in the Group Two Flying Childers this month - on his first try on the All-Weather at Wolverhampton in August.

Of those most likely to put up a challenge to Buick and Appleby, Alice Haynes' filly New Hope Bullet looks a serious danger as she seeks a hat-trick.

Her latest success at Sandown came courtesy of the stewards' intervention, with the disqualified rival Safari Dream scoring next time at Windsor.

Young apprentice rider Mohammed Tabti has just 11 career winners to his name but could add to that tally with Paul and Oliver Cole's Thunder Ball, a runner-up behind the useful Queen Of Uplands over course and distance last month.

Image: New Hope Bullet (pink) comes through late behind Safari Draem (white cap)

Newcastle 6.30 - Forceful Speed faces One World

Racing League champion Saffie Osborne is back in action on Sky Sports Racing as she teams up with trainer George Boughey and football agent Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing with Forceful Speed in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535/British EBF Novice Stakes (6.30).

The New Bay colt was made to work hard to win on his second start for the Boughey team when coming four-wide around the final bend at Wolverhampton to win by a short head.

Their biggest rival on paper looks like John and Thady Gosden's One World, a winner on debut at Haydock before finishing down the field in 12th in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Sea The Stars gelding, owned by Juddmonte, has since bumped into useful types One Nation and Crackovia in two subsequent starts and should find this a calmer contest, with title-chasing apprentice Benoit de la Sayette booked to ride.

Image: Saffie Osborne holds aloft the Racing League champion jockeys trophy

Auteuil 3.45 - Grade One winner clashes with Placenet

In November 2021, Poly Grandchamp won his first Grade One with a gutsy display in defeating Le Berry in the Prix la Haye Jousselin at Auteuil.

Bertrand Lestrade's gelding has only been seen twice since that win and he drops to Listed company for this 4,400m contest.

His main rival on paper is Listed winner Placenet who is on an impressive run of four consecutive wins including a win in the Prix Rigoletto last time out.

The five-year-old seems to relish these marathon trips and could have some more improvement in him.

Watch every race from Lingfield, Newcastle and Auteuil live on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, September 20