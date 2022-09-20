Sean Levey cleared to ride after saliva tests prove negative for banned substances having missed Racing League finale

Sean Levey has been cleared to return to ride after a failed saliva test, which led to Levey being stood down, subsequently found no signs of any prohibited substances.

On Wednesday last week, Levey was taken off an intended ride at Sandown, but no official statement appeared on the British Horseracing Authority's (BHA) stewards report.

The BHA then confirmed the following day that Levey was unable to ride due to "medical reasons".

His enforced leave meant Levey missed the finale of the Racing League, having led the jockeys' championship by 59 points and a hot favourite to clinch the £20,000 bonus.

In Levey's absence, Saffie Osborne rode a 6,500 treble to surpass Levey's total and claim the prize.

Image: Saffie Osborne pipped Levey to the Racing League jockeys' title with a final day treble at odds of 6,500/1

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday, Levey's Racing League manager Matt Chapman said: "I spoke to Sean at the time and he said: 'I've done nothing wrong'.

"The authorities clearly need to take another look at this because we can't have people being banned for no reason - especially when there's big cash up for grabs. I'm absolutely gutted about it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Racing's Matt Chapman feels the BHA were wrong to stand Sean Levey down from riding, causing him to miss out on the Racing League finale, after subsequent tests cleared the jockey of any wrongdoing.

"In this instance, you'd have to question whether Levey should've been stood down straight away because subsequently it shows that he shouldn't have been.

"This is clearly wrong and someone, somewhere is going to have to have a rethink. You can't just ban people and then say you're fine a few days later. That is no way to run a sport."

Sky Sports Racing has contacted the BHA for comment.

Levey is booked for three rides at Haydock on Friday.