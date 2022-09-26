Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Luxembourg, Adayar and Alpinista among 27 in contention at ParisLongchamp

All the major contenders stood their ground at the first forfeit stage ahead of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, with 27 horses remaining in Sunday's ParisLongchamp highlight

Australian star Verry Elleegant is set to be supplemented on Wednesday with a maximum field of 20 allowed. Aidan O'Brien's Luxembourg, the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Alpinista and Adayar from Charlie Appleby's yard are towards the head of the ante-post betting and all remain on course.

There is a strong Japanese challenge with Titleholder, Do Deuce, Stay Foolish and Deep Bond all still in the mix.

Image: Torquator Tasso wins the 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Last year's winner Torquator Tasso, John and Thady Gosden's Mishriff and Mostahdaf, French Derby and Eclipse winner Vadeni, Irish Derby hero Westover and Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto are all in a seemingly open renewal.

Clerk of the course Charles de Cordon said on Monday morning that with five millimetres of rain falling over the weekend, conditions were good to soft (3.4) on the penetrometer, with a Going Stick reading of 8.2.

While the last three Arcs have been run on very testing ground, officials are hopeful that rainfall will be limited this week.

Image: David Egan's retainer deal with Mishriff's owner Prince Faisal has come to an end

De Cordon said: "The forecast today is for between 8mm and 10mm and there is an 80 per cent chance that will happen. Tomorrow (Tuesday) there is a 35 per cent chance that between 2mm and 4mm of rain will fall.

"On Friday, a further 2-5mm of rain could come, with a 50 per cent chance of that happening.

"The target is to have good to soft or soft ground. No watering is planned as it stands.

"If there was no rain until Wednesday, then we would consider watering the track, but not a lot, because the main target is to have the ground good to soft."