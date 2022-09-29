Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield and Wolverhampton in focus on Thursday as Kingori defends unbeaten start

There are two helpings of All-Weather flat action on Thursday as Lingfield and Wolverhampton feature on Sky Sports Racing.

4.04 Lingfield - Kingori & Lion's Dream clash in competitive novice

Kingori made a huge impression on debut when justifying short odds to win decisively at Newcastle by over three lengths.

The three-year-old has clearly been brought along steadily by trainers Simon and Ed Crisford and bids to make it two from two in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Restricted Novice Stakes (4.04).

He faces 11 rivals including Richard Hughes' Lion's Dream, who has the added bonus of leading jockey William Buick on board.

A surprise 22/1 winner on debut at Chelmsford in July, he steps back to a mile after being well held in fourth over a mile-and-a-half at this track last month.

Harry Dunlop's filly Escape Free has run with credit on two starts on the All-Weather at Wolverhampton and Kempton and also steps back to a mile in search of a first victory.

1.44 Lingfield - Course and distance winner Appier faces eight

Sean Woods' Appier got on a real roll earlier this year, winning four in a row in May and June and rising 25lbs in the handicap as a result.

Having seen that form level out through July, the three-year-old bounced back to winning ways at Newcastle earlier this month and seeks to double up in the Download The At The Races App Handicap (1.44).

King Power Racing own Sonnerie Power and he has been gelded by the Roger Varian team ahead of a handicap debut off just 75.

Despite being winless in three starts so far, the three-year-old has shown plenty of promise, including when finishing behind the aforementioned Lion's Dream.

Sir Mark Prescott's Genesius is a three-time winner over the mile-and-a-half trip and has dropped to a potentially dangerous mark of 72 after going over a year without a victory.

7.45 Wolverhampton - Golden Shot bids to follow up Southwell victory

The Prescott team have a good chance of a winner up at Wolverhampton in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (7.45) with Golden Shot.

The three-year-old ran out a taking winner on handicap debut at Southwell and will aim to follow-up under a 6lb penalty, with Luke Morris coming in for the ride.

Fellowship was a beaten favourite at this track last time and could bounce back stepped up in trip by William Knight, with Hayley Turner taking over in the saddle.

The Tim Vaughan-trained London had been running well without winning earlier this year and now returns after a 129-day break.

